COLUMBIA, Mo. — Central’s quest to bring a trophy home from the MSHSAA Cross Country Championships ended with the same heartbreak as last year.
The Indians, one of the teams considered a favorite to earn a top-four trophy in the Class 5 finals on Saturday, came up two points shy and lost two a pair of district foes in the process.
Central placed fifth with 145 points, two behind Liberty North, which got the fourth and final state trophy. Liberty, which took third in the district meet last week behind Central and Liberty North, had five runners at state and ended up taking third place, nine points less than the Indians — which finished with three in the top 25.
“Unfortunately we are getting use to this feeling,” Central coach Bob Miller said of the close call after taking fifth last year as well. “It’s just a mixed bag; we have three all-state runners since I been here that has never happened in one race. We had high aspirations that we wanted to accomplish this season. I’m proud of our senior leaders up front setting the table for something to happen. We just couldn’t pull it off. Now we go back to work and try again.”
Miller pointed the loss of Corbin Cera as a key. Though the junior ran in this meet, he was still battling the effects of the injury and finished in 110th after being as high as 28th through 2K of the 5K race.
“He tried to give it a go but wasn’t anywhere near himself,” Miller said. “We probably win with a healthy Corbin.”
The Indians were seeking the school’s fifth trophy in boys cross country and the first since 2004.
The championship went to Columbia Rock Bridge, which had only 36 points more than the Indians. In another unique twist, the state runner-up St. Louis University High didn’t have a single runner in the top 25. Liberty North was boosted by Ethan Lee finishing third in the race, the first time all year he finished ahead of Blue Springs’ Brock Wooderson, one of the favorites to win the titles. Had that result been flipped as well, the Indians would been driving home with a trophy.
“I just talked to the kids and said, this is life,” Miller said. “Things happen sometimes that are out of your control. I’m frustrated and disappointed for them but I’m not mad at them. No one ran a bad race.”
Senior Mason Orscheln, Nathan Barry and Damion Mujica all earned all-state medals for the Indians. Orescheln was in the top 10 for the majority of the race and was actually the leader in the race at the 1 and 2K-markers. He fell back to 10th and then 12th before making up ground late to take 10th in 15:56.1
“It was hard,” Orscheln said of the fast start. “Everyone went out pretty slow but everyone got faster through the race.”
Barry was with Orscheln at the top of the pack for the first 2K, sitting in third place at the same markers and was ninth going into the final 1K, but got passed down the straight away and finished 16th.
Mujica was in the top 10 after the 2K and finished in 24th.
The Indians were in second place in the team standings at the 4K mark, behind Rock Bridge.
“It is the end of something beautiful,” Barry said. “We ran our best today and all of us improved from last year. We gave it all we had. Sometimes that is just life. You try your hardest and it didn’t come together. It is a lesson we all have to learn.”
The Central girls had a near all-state finish from freshman Jolie Galloway, who took 27th in the Class 5 race.
She ran the course in 19:33.1 and lowered her career best time by 15 seconds on the fast course that is the home of the Missouri Tigers.
“She ran a really smart race but sometimes it comes down to a few seconds when you have a lot of talented girls,” Miller said of Galloway missing the medal stand with a top 25 finish. “We knew she would be in the ball park. She is just a freshman. She will learn a little bit more about running in big-time meets like this with quality competition, but she had a stellar season”
Galloway was second seconds back of Nixa’s Alicen Ashley, who got the final medal. Galloway made a big move to put herself in contention for a medal by going from 48th to 40th and then moved into 30th heading in the final 1K of the 5K race. She ran a 3:54 split on the final part of the race after running 4-plus minutes on the 3K and 4K portion of the race.
This is the highest finish at state for the Indians girls team since Morgan Downey was 27th in Class 4 in 2011, running 20:19.42.
The other qualifier for Central was sophomore Reagan Cowman, who took 46th in 19:54.6. Miller noted a month ago she was running in the 21-minute range and made a big surge late in the season, which included winning the Suburban Conference Red Division title last month.
“I’m super proud of both of them,” Miller said.
Class 1
West Nodaway accomplished a pair of firsts in the final race of the day as Tyler Blay won the boys state championship.
Blay battled Plato’s David Held throughout the race and made a pass during the final kilometer to pick up the title after finishing as the runner-up last year.
“During the summer I averaged about 77 to 80 miles a week and we got into the season and I averaged about 60 miles and I put in speed work,” said Blay, who finished in 16:30.3. “Then I got hurt and I averaged like 20 miles, so I’m blessed to come back with the win.”
He becomes the school’s first cross country champion and only the second boy to win an individual champion, joining David Fast, who won the high jump championship in 2000.
As a team, the Rockets finished fourth, the first state trophy for the sport and only the second ever in school history. Blay’s win was coupled with all-state finishes sophomore Duke Ingraham (10th) and freshman Riley Blay – Tyler’s little brother – who took 16th.
Mound City’s Lane Zembles and South Holt’s Dawson Fancher earned all state honors as well, placing eighth and 20th, respectively.
Winston’s Braden Lee (32nd), Rock Port’s Caleb Lucas (40th), East Atchison’s Jordan Graf (63rd) were its school’s highest finishers
The Class 1 girls race featured a pair of all-staters from the area.
South Holt’s Reese Morris, a senior, placed 18th. Right behind her, in 19th, was Rock Port junior Aubrey Watkins.
Bishop LeBlond’s top finisher was Kaitlin Hudson, who took 39th.
In the team standings, North Andrew placed ninth and Osborn/Stewartsville was 15th and the top finishers for each team were close together. Freshman Josie Brush was 69th for Osborn and Aspen Sybert placed 70th for North Andrew.