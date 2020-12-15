When a team envisions a win, it usually hopes for something a little more polished than what the Indians managed in their 32-26 victory over William Chrisman on Tuesday at CHS Coliseum.
After starting white-hot, Central (5-1) struggled to buy a bucket through the middle portion of the game, accentuated by a goose egg from the Indians' offense in the third quarter.
Maybe it could have been prettier, but Central head coach Jacob Kimble took plenty of positives away from this defensive slugfest.
“I just told them, the encouraging thing is that we’ve won several games in different ways,” he said. “Some nights the ball doesn’t go in, but you have to find ways to get it done and that’s what we did tonight.”
Central seemed as though it could do no wrong in the first period. William Chrisman (3-3) struggled to maintain possession of the ball, much less score.
Central senior Will Small put together 11 points of his own in the opening quarter, including a buzzer-beating half court shot that punctuated the Indians’ dominance as they took an immediate 15-3 lead.
Small says that even he wasn’t expecting the shot to go in.
“I throw them up in practice, so I guess that’s what I practice them for,” Small said. “It kind of surprised me a little bit though, I’ve got to admit.”
As it turns out, those three points would prove to be more valuable than anyone would have predicted. The Indians scored just eight points in the second period, and were outscored 11-0 in the third quarter as the scoring deficit shrunk to just one point entering the final period.
“That zone tripped us up for a little bit,” Small said. “We kind of just had to stay the course, and it was one of those games where we just had to tough it out.”
Chrisman took its first lead of the game with seven minutes remaining, until Small came through with a three-pointer with just 2:27 on the clock, breaking the scoring drought and tying the game at 26.
As Small and fellow Central senior Brett Main went to the line a few times to give the Indians a meager lead, Central senior forward Jay Jura’s late game heroics pushed the game ever so slightly out of the Bears’ reach.
Jura's rebound and putback score on a free throw miss from Main and pair of blocks on the other end to stifle Chrisman’s attempt to keep pace ended up being just what the Indians needed.
“He’s great defensively, he changes the game with his length,” Kimble said. “We call him ‘All Day Jay’, what we mean by that is he always brings effort and always brings enthusiasm every day.”
Exemplifying Kimble’s description, Jura’s focus now lies on practice as the Indians hope to improve on their stellar early season record.
“You can’t ever be happy with where you’re at. You always got to keep striving to be better, and be the best that you can be,” Jura said. “So day in and day out we’ll be here, looking to go as far as we can.”
The Indians continue their season this Friday, as they travel to Kansas for an out of conference contest against Leavenworth.