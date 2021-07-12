Former Central standout Noah Cameron's path to the MLB comes with the chance to play for the organization he grew up just down the road from.
Cameron was selected with the 199th overall pick, going to the Kansas City Royals in the seventh round after three years with Central Arkansas.
The slot value for the selection is $233,000.
Cameron, a left-handed pitcher, didn't play in 2021 after tearing his UCL in his throwing arm, leading to Tommy John surgery in August.
In a shortened 2020 season, Cameron made four starts, finishing 1-1 with a 2.57 ERA. He struck out 31 batters in 28 innings, walking just two batters. Opponents batted just .252 against him, and he threw more than 100 pitches three times.
In 2019, he was named a Freshman All-American after going 6-2 with a 2.95 ERA in 14 starts. He tossed 94.2 innings with 91 strikeouts and 19 walks. That season included a four-hit complete game and a 12-strikeout effort against Abilene Christian.
He went five-plus innings in 13 of his 13 starts.
He was a three-time first-team All-Conference pitcher and first baseman and the All-News-Press NOW Baseball Player of the Year in 2018 after a decorated career with the Indians.
Cameron is the fifth pitcher taken by the Royals through seven rounds and is the first lefty collegiate arm. The Royals' used their picks in each of the first three rounds on high school pitching.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.