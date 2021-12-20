KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Central Indians will head into Christmas having won two-straight games after their 51-28 victory over Jefferson City Monday night at the Hy-Vee Arena. The Indians’ win came with 11-point performances from Charlie and Teegan Broaden.
“They just work so stinkin’ hard,” Central coach Roger Wiebelt-Smith said. “Defensively, they get up and tip passes and then get out in transition. Last year, Charlie wouldn’t even take 3-point shots, this year she has hit a few and it has really opened up her game.”
The Central offense ran through Charlie Broaden early and often Monday night. Broaden scored seven of the Indians’ 13 first-quarter points.
Central scored just four points through the first four minutes of the first quarter. Charlie Broaden’s 3-pointer with 3:45 left in the first sparked a 9-2 run to end the quarter.
“We really just focused on moving the ball in a game that we really wanted as a team,” Charlie Broaden said. “We really worked as a team to get lead in the first quarter. We’ve been struggling with moving the ball, so we were moving it a lot to get easy looks.”
The lead grew to 11 early in the second quarter behind an early three points from Ella Moody. Jefferson City cut the lead to eight with 3:23 left in the half, but a 3-pointer from Lauren Wells and a put-back at the buzzer from Teegan Broaden capped off a 6-0 run that gave Central a 25-11 lead at halftime.
“I was really pleased with our defense and that’s what we hang our hat on,” Wiebelt-Smith said. “I think we’re really starting to figure it out. We played really well against Chrisman the other night, and I knew if we could get on them quick tonight, that would be huge for us.”
After combining for a total of 26 points in the first half, the two teams opened the second half with a 26-point third quarter. The Indians kept the Jays at bay with a response to each Jefferson City score and extended their lead to 18 going into the fourth quarter.
Wells and Moody each finished with 10 points for Central. Avery Barber scored eight second half points to give her nine on the night.
“We have a lot of kids that can make baskets, and I think for us, it’s just getting relaxed,” Wiebelt-Smith said. “I really thought against Chrisman the other night we finally relaxed.”
The Indians will have a week off before going to Rolla, Missouri, to play in the Rolla Invitational.
“I think these two wins will help us a lot down the road,” Charlie Broaden said. “The confidence will help us to go out and get more wins.”
