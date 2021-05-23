Three different Indians advanced to Thursday’s Class 5 state track meet after earning top-four finishes at sectionals Friday at Liberty North.
Central was led by Caleb Zweerink, who took home first in the javelin. The senior beat the field by more than 6 feet with a throw of 167 feet, 3 inches to claim gold.
Damion Mujica also impressed with a silver in the 3,200-meter run, crossing the line in 9 minutes, 41.02 seconds.
Makenzie Garr also placed third place in the girls shot put with a throw of 39 feet, 10 inches.
The Class 5 meet will take place Thursday in Jefferson City.
Class 4 Sectional 4
Lafayette’s Carlos Cortez and Steevie Beasley will don the green and white at the Class 4 state meet.
Beasley took home third place in the girls javelin while Cortez came in second in the boys 100-meter dash Saturday.
Also at the Class 4 meet will be four Savannah Savages. The girls picked up three fourth-place finishes while Ben Schneider won the boys high jump with a leap of 6-5.5.
The Class 4 meet is scheduled for Friday in Jefferson City.
Class 3 Sectional 4
The Benton Cardinals will be represented by two athletes at the state meet. Caleb Addington topped the field in the long jump with a leap of 20-2.5 while Tatum Levendahl finished in third in the girls 100 hurdles Saturday.
The Cameron girls found lots of success, advancing in seven events. Avery McVickers won the 100 and triple jump and placed third in the jump jump. Natalie Garr took home gold in the 800. The Cameron 4x400 and 4x800 teams also advanced with gold and silver medals. Cameron placed third as a team.
Chillicothe will be represented in six events. Jolie Bonderer won the girls 1600 while Damarcus Kelow took first in discus and third in shot put. Gavin Funk (1st) and Rudy Yutzy (4th) moved on in pole vault.
Few teams were more success than Maryville, whose boys placed fourth. Garett Dumke advanced in two individual events in the 1600 and 3200. Brooklynn Holtman won the 200 with top-four finishes in the 100 and 400.
Trenton will be represented in three girls events.
The Class 3 state meet takes place Saturday in Jefferson City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.