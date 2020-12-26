After a strong regular season, Central freshman Ali Perry ended her first year of high school golf by finishing 23rd in the entire Class 4 state tournament.
For this, Perry is our 2020 All-News-Press NOW Girls Golfer of the Year.
Unsurprisingly, Perry’s biggest takeaway from this season was her remarkable state run.
“I remember state the best. The weather wasn’t great, but I had a really good time with my teammates. We grew our bond a lot,” Perry said. “I was confident in myself, I was expecting to play against great competitors. So I think being in state and being able to play in state was my biggest accomplishment.”
Perry medaled in 10 different regular season appearances. This includes first place scores in a tournament at Fairview with LeBlond and Maryville, dual matches against Savannah and Benton, and in the conference tournament.
But her favorite individual performance this year was in a late September quad against Staley and Liberty North.
“I shot a 73, and beat one of my toughest competitors,” she said. “So I was really proud of myself for that.”
Indians coach Chip Brock says her best attributes are her unflappable demeanor and her appetite for improvement.
“Her athletic talent is wonderful,” he said. “But her ability to take what her instructors have given her to the golf course is not common for someone who is only 14.”
— Levi Smith