In her debut season with Central girls cross country, freshman Jolie Galloway continued to impress this year, earning her the 2020 All-News-Press NOW Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
The Central girls had a near all-state finish from Galloway, who took 27th in the Class 5 race in November.
Even though she just missed finishing in the top 25, Galloway ran the course in 19:33.1 and lowered her career best time by 15 seconds on the fast course.
“I’m really competitive so I always try to be positive a lot. I always had a good state of mind when I would go out and run,” Galloway said. “I had a lot of goals and I’m glad I achieved them.”
In the Class 5 District 8 meet, Galloway also was a top finisher. Her 20:28.70 was good for third place.
Central head coach Bob Miller said, “Once that kind of soaked in, like ‘Hey, I’m pretty talented here,’ she just really ran with a lot of confidence.”
Miller attested to Galloway’s work ethic as well as her natural ability to race, especially against the level of competition she faces in Class 5.
“She’s just a really smart racer,” Miller said. “She’s patient and confident.”
Miller said he encouraged her to run with the boys team throughout the year, and she even practiced alongside her brother who is also on the team, sophomore Gabriel Galloway.
“She had a couple older brothers that ran for me, but she really didn’t run much in middle school,” Miller said. “Once we had her out this summer, it was the first time she focused on running cross country and putting in the miles, and it was pretty easy to see she was going to be good.”
The freshman said the team’s chemistry boosted her confidence the entire season.
“I had a good bond with the girls,” Galloway said. “So just being around such positive people really helped a lot.”
In a standout freshman season, Galloway said she’s only just getting started.
“So far I’m sixth in the state as a freshman, and as of right now I’m fourth with my time, so that was a big achievement and I will always remember that,” Galloway said.
— Micaela Dea