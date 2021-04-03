Ella Moody’s junior season is one that kept momentum building inside the Central girls basketball program.
She guided the Indians to their first Suburban Conference championship. Along the way, she reached the 1,000-point mark for her career and helped Central to a narrow district semifinal loss to Class 6 fourth-place finisher Staley.
And for the second-straight year, Moody is the All-News-Press NOW City Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
“She’s a bulldog. She’s that kid that you want to have on your team,” Central coach Roger Smith said. “She’s a beast. In transition, I don’t care if it’s 1-on-3, it doesn’t matter, she’s going to make something happen. She’s the kid you want in there taking that shot when you need to take it.”
Moody was a part of the Class 6 all-state team, the first in Missouri’s history. She was selected the Suburban Conference Player of the Year and was an all-district selection, finishing among the Kansas City metro leaders at 19.2 points per game, averaging 6.4 rebounds.
“My goal over this year was to get better and be a better player and teammate,” Moody said. “I’m really grateful to be able to achieve this award and accomplishment. I stayed after, put in a lot of effort aside from just practice. I just want to keep improving as a team next year, keep advancing and doing well.”
Moody scored 20-plus in nine games with one double-double. Along the way, Moody was named the All-City MVP and picked up an offer to Northwest Missouri State, where her mother Janet (Clark) Moody is the all-time leading scorer.
Moody will continue working in the offseason with her travel team, which includes some of the best players in the Midwest, which includes Bishop Miege standout and Louisville commit Payton Verhulst.
Her goal is to help a squad with just one graduating senior back into the state tournament in 2022.
“I’m still gonna work hard, get in the gym as much as I can, keep putting in all the effort,” Moody said. “There’s a lot of talent in this part of the state and in Missouri in general. It’s great to be a part of something that’s so competitive.”
— Brandon Zenner
