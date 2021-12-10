Central senior Adam Honson already has one school record under his belt from last season. This year, he set another record as a member of Central’s 400-meter freestyle relay team.
The team’s time of 3:16.01 at the state meet was good for third best in the competition.
“Third at state is amazing, and to think four years ago that we would have that, there’s no way, right?” Honson said. “We worked really hard to get that third place state award, and all the work paid off.”
Honson’s contributions to Central’s ninth-place finish in the Class 1 Boys Team Championships made him the All-News-Press NOW Boys Swimmer of the Year for the second year in a row.
After setting a school record and placing 16th in the state in the 100-meter butterfly last year as a junior, Honson added an eighth place finish in the 100-meter freestyle and an eighth place finish in the 200-meter medley relay to his third place finish in the 400 free relay this year.
“It’s been a team effort throughout my four years of high school,” Honson said. “To see it pay off, especially senior year, at the last meet at state, was really great for all of us.”
Honson said while his competitive swimming career has come to an end, he hopes to get involved in intramural and club aquatic sports when he goes to college.
— Jacob Lang
