Throughout his senior season, Central’s Daniel Love left his mark on the links.
Early in the year, he put together a nine-hold round of 30 at Fairview Golf Course, the lowest score ever seen recorded by veteran coach Chip Brock. Later in the year he led Central past city foe Bishop LeBlond and future Western teammate Jeff Johnston at the Richmond Invitational, claiming individual medalist honors.
He ended the year with a fourth-place finish at Class 5 state, ending his final round with a 1-under 69 in Sedalia, Missouri.
He goes off to join the Griffons as the All-News-Press NOW Boys Golfer of the Year.
“Being a senior, I’ve worked really hard these last four years,” Love said following his state tournament run. “It’s great to see it pay off when it counts. Placing fourth is great motivation going into next year.”
Love was the top finisher at state from a public school, finishing behind Pembroke Hill’s Ryan Lee, a 2019 champion who shot 7-under, and two Rockhurst competitors. Love finished one stroke back of a tie for second.
“Going to those state competitions, you’ve got these powerhouse schools that compete at the highest level. To be able to go, stand up and say it’s not always you at the top is a great feeling,” Love added,
Love previously earned the title of Missouri Junior Tour Player of the Year with five wins in 2020. He ends his career as a multi-time all-district and all-conference season.
— Brandon Zenner
