The All-News-Press NOW Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year, Central senior Mason Orscheln, earned a top-10 finish at the Class 5 state championship this year.
“I’m proud of my improvement over the course of these four years,” Orscheln said. “I’m blessed that I had a really good team, emotionally and physically that made me a better runner.”
Central head coach Bob Miller noted the top honor was actually the senior’s lowest finish all year.
“To go to the quality and the size of meets that we go to, and to never get worse than 10th says a lot about your consistency but then also just your confidence,” Miller said.
In the state championship, Orescheln was in the top 10 for the majority of the race and was actually the leader in the race at the 1 and 2K-markers.
He fell back to 10th and then 12th before making up ground late to take 10th in 15:56.1
The senior earned an all-state medal, along with Nathan Barry and Damion Mujica, who finished in the top 25.
Orscheln’s performance guided the boys team to winning the Suburban Conference title, as Orscheln went on to become the individuals champion in that race.
“I never won a race before and that was just an awesome feeling,” Orscheln said.
Miller, who’s coached Orscheln since the seventh grade, noted gaining conviction in his ability over the years was key and finishing 35th in the state meet last year pushed him even more.
“I think he finally just saw himself as one of the top runners in the state and just really wasn’t intimidated by any situation moving forward,” Miller said.
Also part of a team that claimed its first district title since 2017 this year, Orscheln credited his teammates to always helping him succeed, and encourages future Indians to stay positive.
“If the next runners can take anything from me, it’s to stay in a good attitude around your teammates because one bad apple can ruin the whole bunch, and if we all have positive attitudes, we can accomplish big things,” Orscheln said.
— Micaela Dea