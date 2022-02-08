A spirited final quarter wasn't enough to overcome early scoring struggles for Central, as the Indians lost 65-47 to Park Hill South on Tuesday at The Coliseum.
Central (3-18) scored just five points in the first quarter, squandering a few open looks and tough defense on the other end that could have given them the early edge that they'd need against a tough Park Hill South (14-8) team.
The Indians ran into trouble when the Panthers switched to a full court press at the end of the first half, resulting in a few quick steals and scores as the Indians needed several timeouts to remedy the sloppy inbounding.
By the end of the first half, Park Hill South had ridden their late run to a 30-13 lead.
"We were catching the ball in the wrong spot, and it was putting pressure on all of us to get it to where we needed to get it," Central head coach Jacob Kimble said. "We called a couple of timeouts and got it fixed, but unfortunately they went on a little run. But once we got it fixed we played them a little more straight up. But it's tough to dig yourself out of those runs."
The Indians outscored the Panthers 36-25 in the second half, in large part due to a 24-point final quarter that saw the Indians cut the score to a 12-point deficit with just under two minutes to play. It was in stark contrast to their early offensive struggles, something that senior Trey Main expanded upon.
"Honestly, we just picked up our energy and took care of the ball," Main said. "We got those stops and were able to get some buckets."
Main led the Indians with 23 points.
Kimble also offered his take on the final two quarters.
"Our fight in the second half was awesome," he said. "We did some really good things offensively, our spacing was really good on the floor and consequently we got some really good shots. I'm proud of the way we battled back."
Though perhaps not the season many of the team's seniors envisioned, Main touched on meetings they have had with Kimble about the legacy they want to leave in the final outings of their high school careers.
"It's helped us to push and fight every single game, whether we're winning or down bad we just want to fight every single second of the game," Main said.
Central will continue their slate of conference games when they face 18-2 Lee's Summit on Friday.
