Central alum Bud Epps and former Jefferson basketball coach Tim Jermain have been announced as part of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Class 2020.
The esteemed group includes World Series champion Alex Gordon, Super Bowl champion Curley Culp and Kansas City Sports Commission Administrator Kathy Nelson.
Epps, a graduate of Central High School, held the role of Assistant Athletic Trainer at the University of Missouri from 1976 to 1985, a time when he served as the Head Athletic Trainer for men’s basketball.
From 1984 to 2005, he was Assistant Athletic Trainer for the Kansas City Chiefs. In that time, the Chiefs enjoyed 14 winning seasons, which included 12 playoff games and four AFC West Division championships. He also was the Pro Bowl Athletic Trainer in 1993, when he was named the Chiefs Employee of the Year.
Since 1977, Epps has been a member of the National Athletic Trainers Association, and since 1984 a member of the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PATS), plus past Chairman of the Missouri State Board of Healing Art’s Athletic Training Advisory Committee. He has held a state of Missouri registration/licensure since 1985.
Jermain is in his 31st year of coaching high school boys’ basketball, including 20 seasons now at Jefferson following 10 at Albany, with 802 wins in boys and girls basketball. He recently ended a brief retirement to coach on a part-time basis.
Overall, he is 662-192 as a boys coach, including 494 wins at Jefferson, which has earned seven trips to the Final Four since 2001. Four of those teams won Class 1 state championships (2006, 2007, 2008, 2019). His teams also won 18 conference championships and 13 district titles.
In girls basketball at Jefferson and Albany, he was a combined 140-29, with Albany’s 2003 team reaching the Final Four. He also has coached softball and boys golf, with a 275-94 softball record that includes two state championships (2001, 2008). An inductee of the Missouri High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, Jermain is a 1986 graduate of Jefferson High School and a 1990 graduate of Northwest Missouri State.
The Enshrinement in Kansas City features a noon reception and 1 p.m. ceremony Sunday, November 15 at Hy-Vee Arena. The event will adhere to the City of Kansas City health department guidelines.