Hayden Ecker

North Andrew senior running back Hayden Ecker runs the ball for a touchdown against Archie on Friday night in the 8-man state semifinals.

 Jacob Meikel | News-Press NOW

The North Andrew Cardinals are moving on to the 8-man state championship after defeating the Archie Whirlwinds 60-22 on Friday night.

It was senior running back Hayden Ecker who led the way for the Cardinal offense. Ecker scored five touchdowns on the night, tallying two in the first half and three in the second half. Head coach Dwayne Williams called Ecker "a special player" post-game.

