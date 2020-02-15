EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — It took the Odessa Bulldogs moving up a district to dethrone the Cameron Dragons during Saturday’s Class 2 District 4 tournament.
Odessa qualified 12 wrestlers for state with 10 of those medalists competing in the district finals, scoring 265.5 points and winning the tourney in the process. Cameron took second with 219.5 and entered Saturday with 12 semi-finalists. Only four Dragons made the finals: freshman 106-pound champion Caleb Husch (first); 132-pound champion Brecken Gates; 182-pound runner-up Keagan Reynolds; and 285-pound runner-up Wyatt Burnett.
Husch’s finals match came down to the wire in a thrilling bout to kick off the medal round, a type of match Cameron coach Phillip Limb has seen from his freshman all year long.
“Just coaching him throughout the course of the year, he’s never really out of a match,” Limb said. “He’s really a funky wrestler. He gets himself in some squirrelly positions, but he’s managed to fight his way off other than a couple other matches where he lost. That was a great comeback.”
Cameron and Odessa wrestlers faced off 12 times throughout the tourney with the Bulldogs winning seven of those matchups. After eight Dragons lost in the semis, Limb was proud of their effort to come all the way back around the bracket to punch their tickets to state.
“Yeah, we battled and hung in there,” Limb said. “We lost some in the semifinals that hurt us in the long run, but those guys came back through on the back side. Qualifying 13 wrestlers, I wouldn’t of ever dreamed that, really. That’s a lot of kids to take.”
After Husch made it a 9-7 deficit against Odessa sophomore Dalton Coe after scoring back points, he let him up even though Limb and the other coaches advised not to. What came next was a swift takedown straight to Coe’s back and five more points.
Husch was down 6-0 early in the match despite being the top seed going into the tourney.
“It means a lot, and that nothing’s impossible,,” Husch said. “No matter how far I’m down, I can always come back. I was kind of a little scared at that point. I was seeded No. 1, and I was kinda disappointed.”
Benton crowns two, sends three to state
It was business as usual for the Cardinal trio of Cristian Dixon, Tyler Murphy and Hunter Armstrong during their time at the district tournament.
Dixon, a senior, and Murphy, a junior, both won their third respective district titles while Armstrong, also a senior, qualified for his fourth trip to Columbia, Missouri, after taking third at 160.
Dixon continued his dominant dismantling of the 138-pound division of Class 2 competition by pinning all three of his weekend opponents in the first period alone. Meanwhile, Murphy had to scrape and claw his way to the top of the podium at 126. While Murphy pinned his first two opponents in under a minute, he scored last-minute back points against Excelsior Springs sophomore Landen Davis and won 6-4.
Murphy then beat Odessa sophomore Shon Badder 3-2 to claim his gold. Benton coach Brad Hubbard said it felt good to watch Murphy step up this weekend.
“That 126 bracket here at this district, those top-four kids are legit,” Hubbard said. “They’re going to be in the mix next week. For him to back up a semifinal win with what he did in the finals — he’s trending.”
The MHSAA State Tournament begins this Thursday at the Mizzou Arena in Columbia.