FAUCETT, Mo. — The Cameron girls rode their depth to a dominant first place victory in this year’s edition of the District 8 wrestling tournament on Saturday at Mid-Buchanan High School, scoring 65 points more than second place Marceline to take home the district plaque.
The Dragons ended the two-day tournament with 177 points. Marceline finished with 112, Lawson was third with 93, and Mid-Buchanan had 90 to round out the top four.
Benton led all city schools with 32 points between two wrestlers, placing tenth overall.
The story for the Cardinals was the 112-pound champion, senior Lexi Petersen. She went the distance in the final round against Marceline junior Sarah Kussman to notch a 7-0 decision victory and secure her first ever district title.
This is her third and final year in the program, with fourth in her weight class in 2019 being her best district finish prior to this season.
“Without my coaches and the support of my team, I wouldn’t be where I am. It made me feel really good and it means so much to me,” Petersen said. “It would mean even more if my mom was here but she is in the military and off on leave now. So just knowing that I’ve made a difference and been able to support my team in a way I’ve always wanted to, it feels really good for me.”
Benton coach Brad Hubbard could see in practice how much she wanted the gold medal this year.
“It was her desire to win. She’s been motivated this week and had a good week of practice, she showed up last night and wrestled well,” he said. “I saw a lot of grit and determination to set herself up for the sectionals bracket.”
The Dragons finished with nine of their 12 wrestlers in the top four in their respective brackets.
They also led all teams with four gold medalists. Juniors Ashley Yamat, Christina Filley and Abigayle Provance won in 102, 122 and 195 respectively. Sophomore Mollie Hedgpeth had one of the strongest performances of the entire meet, defeating undefeated Kearney sophomore Hailey Romero for the 174-pound title via pinfall in the first round.
She spoke on getting to wrestle Romero again after facing her last season.
“This was pretty exciting. Getting to stand on the top of the podium. And it feels good to ruin people’s records, I’ll be completely honest,” Hedgpeth said. “She’s definitely improved, but I think I have too.”
It was a season-long goal for Cameron after finishing in second place in 2020, and it wasn’t an easy road. Yamat had been pinned by Mid-Buchanan’s Loren Patee earlier in the season, but beat her in the championship on Saturday. Provance wrestled in 195 despite weighing only 159, stepping in to fill a spot in the bracket for the Dragons and managing to take a district title for herself.
Coach Phillip Limb talked about the team’s attitude heading into sectionals.
“The key is to just get through the state tournament, especially since we’re only qualifying three that’s going to be tough,” he said. “Once we merge together it’s just surviving and getting through.”