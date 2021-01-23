Cameron wrestling racked up the medals, scoring 340 points en route to yet another team victory in the MEC Conference Championship on Saturday at Springer Gymnasium.
The Dragons dominated up and down the bracket, with over 120 points more than second place Chillicothe.
Dragons senior and 285-pound bracket champion Camren Hedgpeth says results like this demonstrate all of their hard work.
"I think this states that we grind. The grind is real and the grind shows here at the tournament," Hedgpeth said. "We came in and we won by 100-plus points."
Hedgpeth was one of six gold medalists for Cameron. Also coming out on top in their respective weight classes were 120-pound junior Ryker Smith, 145-pound freshman Kenton Gates, 160-pound senior Kolby Robinson, 170-pound sophomore Paul Vienna, and 220-pound senior Wyatt Burnett.
“We’re consistent for sure. Every year we graduate people and young kids step in and fill the void. This is something on the calendar we always shoot for,” Cameron coach Phillip Limb said. “We’re fortunate to be able to do this. If you would have asked me in August if this would happen, I’d probably have been very doubtful.”
Despite an overpowering Cameron presence in the medal acceptance ceremony, several other wrestlers were able to make their marks in conference play as well.
Representing in-city wrestlers, Lafayette sophomore Jay Greiner took the 182-pound gold medal and Benton senior Tyler Murphy did the same in the 138-pound bracket.
Despite the Cardinals finishing second to last in terms of team total, Murphy is proud to be able to set an example for underclassmen and represent his school with a victory against tough competition.
He also touched on his state championship hopes after falling just short last season.
“I feel like my odds are high,” Murphy said. “I think some people are betting against me but I’m gonna do what I can do.”
At the end of the day, the most outstanding wrestler of the tournament was Maryville senior Keiren Watkins, who secured the 195-pound weight class. He won four matches by fall, three of which in under a minute.
He overcame first-seeded Cameron senior Keegan Reynolds in the fifth round, a 3-2 decision upset victory to cap off his impressive effort.
After tearing his ACL last summer, Watkins was surprised and humbled to receive the recognition.
“That means so much to me. That really shows that other people and other teams recognized my hard work and what I’ve done to get here,” he said. “Especially with all the things to work through so far this season with the torn ACL and being the only senior and having all of that responsibility on my shoulders, it really means a lot.”