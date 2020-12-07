When the Bishop LeBlond girls basketball team began its season, the main thing the Eagles lacked was experience.
That hasn’t hindered their success so far, as the Eagles took home the Mound City Tournament title Friday night.
“We played together,” sophomore Tatum Studer said. “We played really fluently as a team, and we played in sync.”
The Eagles sit at 4-0 on the young season. It’s the first time since 2010 they’ve started with such a record.
But Studer said the Eagles are just warming up.
“We’re just getting into the process of getting back into it,” she said, “and getting the rhythm and the tempo of the game.”
Eagles head coach Jackie Ziesel said with an abundance of youth, the Eagles are equally smart and athletic.
“It goes a long way,” she said. “Being able to teach them just the fundamentals and doing the little things is what’s going to get us farther this season.”
The Eagles came into the Mound City Tournament with a 21-point victory over Lathrop under their belt. They kept the momentum rolling with a 70-12 win over Northland Christian to open the tournament. The Eagles followed that up with tight victories over South Holt in the semifinals and East Atchison in the final.
The close-game situations in the last two games taught the youthful Eagles a lot, Ziesel said, as they learned how to rise to the challenge and close out a game.
“The girls are so young. Gaining that experience is a good thing,” she said. “It was definitely a good experience being in that tournament, and getting the win obviously makes it even more memorable for us.”
Both Ziesel and Studer noted the contributions of freshmen Kayla Beam, Kyla Conard and Kaleigh Ziesel to the winning effort in Mound City.
Ziesel said she expects a lot of freshmen to find roles in the team as the season moves forward.
“A lot of them got to play the first game of the tournament,” she said, “so it kind of got us a good idea of who can cycle in the rest of the season and who’s confident enough to play at the varsity level.”
With the team being so young, Ziesel said Sloan Lewis, the team’s lone junior, has stepped up into a leadership role both on and off the court. Ziesel said the team’s chemistry will be integral to its success moving forward.
“We are so young, but we have good leaders,” Ziesel said. “As long as we keep the team chemistry and play unselfishly, we’re going to be pretty hard to stop.”
LeBlond’s 4-0 start in 2010 led to a 20-6 season overall and a runner-up finish in the district tournament.
If this year’s Eagles want to see similar triumph, Studer said they will need to use their hot start as a catalyst for success moving forward.
“It’s just a matter of keeping the energy and keeping the hype and maintaining the good reputation,” she said. “When we win, it brings motivation going into the next game.”
The Eagles are back in action Tuesday, where they will host St. Joseph Christian for a doubleheader.