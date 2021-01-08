When Bishop LeBlond High School athletic director Michael Evans was in school, he played basketball under legendary head coach Steve Vertin. Evans said he remembered the Hall of Fame coach as passionate and tough on his players, noting that the two of them didn’t always see eye-to-eye.
But after reconnecting with his high school coach years later, Evans said he was able to realize all he had learned from Vertin.
“I tracked down his number one day, and I called him up,” Evans said. “I said, ‘Coach, I’m just giving you a call to say I’m sorry. I get it now. All those things that we butted heads about and you tried to preach and teach me and I was just a stubborn high school kid, I get it now.’
“There’s no doubt how much he truly cared about you and wanted to make you a good person.”
Evans said he’s looking forward to keeping the spirit of his late coach alive as LeBlond hosts the third annual Steve Vertin Classic on Saturday.
“Truthfully, it’s one of my favorite days of the year,” Evans said. “It’s a tremendous day to honor a tremendous man for a tremendous cause.”
For the past three years, LeBlond has hosted the annual event that pits five teams from Missouri against five teams from Nebraska. Vertin spent more than four decades coaching across the two states, 13 of them at LeBlond.
Shortly after being inducted into the Missouri Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2016, Vertin was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a rare blood cancer. He passed away about a year later in May 2017.
Evans said the event has raised more than $12,000 over the last two years in the coach’s memory to aid in the fight of muscular dystrophy. Three of Vertin’s grandchildren have the disease. Evans said the fundraising has exceeded expectations.
“What’s great about it is you get people from all over. It isn’t necessarily just Bishop LeBlond people, you have people from the schools up in Nebraska making donations,” Evans said. “I think it just shows the amount of love and care and passion that people have for Coach Vertin.”
On the court, the Eagles get a chance to see something different by taking on a team from Nebraska. LeBlond head coach Mitch Girres said it’s a good opportunity for the team.
“It’s always great to have good competition,” Girres said. “It’s different in Nebraska. We play a couple different Nebraska teams each year, and it’s great for our kids to see some different styles.”
The event won’t be what it usually is in 2021 due to the pandemic, Evans said. Because of limited attendance, he said the school is planning on using alternative methods, such as Facebook, to collect donations while live streaming the games on YouTube.
But Evans said the planning has been going on for months, and the school is confident in its protocols, which will help to keep the event going despite the pandemic.
“We’re just going to maintain the policies we’ve had all year,” Evans said. “All the schools and ADs and coaches, by this point of the year, we know what we have to do to make it happen.”
Through all the protocols and difficulties, Evans reiterated the main goal of the event is to honor Vertin and his contribution to the school.
“This year is in the spirit of good basketball,” Evans said, “to maintain the tradition that we’ve started here, to keep it going so that next year when we’re back at full strength, we can invite everyone back and make it a great day.”
As Girres looked back at the impact Vertin had on the basketball program, he said it reached beyond the hardwood.
“You remember his passion for the game, the love of the game, but really it’s the love for the kids,” Girres said. “He enjoyed every day he was here with the kids, and he impacted so many different lives… He loved basketball, but his number one priority was helping shape the student athletes here at LeBlond.”
And Evans said his passion on and off the court will live on through the now annual tradition.
“Everything that he did was 100% passion,” Evans said. “Whether it was coaching, whether it was teaching, whether it was teaching you to be a good person, he believed in it.”
The Steve Vertin Classic tips off Saturday morning at Bishop LeBlond High School.