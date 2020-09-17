In the weeks and months ahead of the start of the high school sports fall season in Missouri, there were far more questions than answers.
With Week 4 arriving for football in the state, victories are being seen off the playing field as schools and programs battled to get back to competition during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For the most part, things have gone really well,” said Dr. Robert Sigrist, the director of non-academic services for the St. Joseph School District. “We’ve had a couple cases of contact tracing or positive cases where we’ve had to shut some programs down. Collectively as a whole, things have gone well.
“Every time we get a chance for our kids to participate, that’s a game we thought we might not have.”
While the SJSD hasn’t confirmed which programs have been affected by the coronavirus. Among the largest group affected appears to be the Benton soccer team, which has canceled all games for the rest of the month, according to Benton’s athletics website after sources said the team was forced to shut down for 14 days.
According to the SJSD website, there are 11 total staff cases and 13 additional student cases with 43 staff in quarantine and 425 students currently isolated.
Buchanan County has confirmed 1,506 cases with an additional 365 probable cases and 19 total deaths, including 33 total hospitalizations currently. The 14-day positive rate is at 8.26% with those under 20 making up 196 cases, and ages 20-29 adding 429.
The St. Joseph City Council passed a city-wide mask mandate this week, while Buchanan County chose not to enforce one. The Midland Empire Conference, which includes Lafayette and Benton, is among the area leagues already enforcing masks indoors and when social distancing isn’t possible at other events.
“We were kind of ahead of the curve as far as what we were doing with our fans indoors,” Sigrist said. “I think people understand we’re trying to find that balance as opposed to not far away from us where parents aren’t able to attend at all. We’re fortunate to be able to provide some level of viewing for our fans.”
Athletics will continue to ramp up as fall sports near the postseason in November as winter sports practices begin. With no days guaranteed, Sigrist feels those in the area aren’t taking competition for granted and are committed to preventing further hiccups.
“We have to continue to take it day by day. You hope that some of the things that are being put in place in the community will help with the spread,” Sigrist said. “We’re gonna continue to do the best we can. We’re into Week 4 of competition at this point. There’s a time we didn’t think we’d get in four weeks. In a sense, that’s a victory for our kids.”