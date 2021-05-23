Earlier this month, Bishop LeBlond and East Buchanan got a taste of what postseason baseball would feel like.
On May 4, the Golden Eagles outlasted Bulldogs 7-6 in extra innings, bringing home the victory in nine innings.
The two meet again at 5 p.m. Monday in Gower, Missouri, in the Class 2 Sectional round.
“That was a fun one. You go nine innings like that, everybody’s on edge a little bit, nerves and butterflies are racing,” LeBlond coach Myles McLaughlin said. “I expect (Monday) to be the exact same way. … It’s gonna be a good challenge, a battle.”
Last time out saw both teams use multiple pitchers without their starting aces on the mound in Bishop LeBlond (7-13) junior Chris Guldan and East Buchanan (15-8) sophomore Kaden Woodside.
In the district semis against King City, Guldan allowed just one run on four hits and nine strikeouts in a complete game effort. Woodside, a sophomore, got the start for the Bulldogs in their 5-1 win against Plattsburg in the semis and has been the ace for a Bulldogs team that has allowed two or less runs nine times this year.
“We’ve had several teams get close,” East Buchanan coach Dave Elms said after winning the district title. “I’m happy for them. They deserve it.”
Woodside’s resume includes a no-hitter earlier this year.
Both teams found other ways to get it done to win district titles. LeBlond outlasted Maysville 11-10 on a walk-off comeback win while the Bulldogs came back to win 14-12 against Mid-Buchanan. Both teams trailed by five runs in the game.
“We’re hopefully going with a little confidence knowing we have beat these guys before, but it’s also hard to beat a team twice in the same year,” McLaughlin said. “Coach Elms does a great job down there. I know they’re hungry to get a little revenge on us. Our guys know that.”
The victor will advance to the Class 2 quarterfinals on Wednesday against the winner of Windsor and Lone Jack.
Platte Valley vs. Pattonsburg
Platte Valley and Pattonsburg will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Lathrop High School in the Class 1 Sectional round.
Platte Valley pitched a pair of shutouts against St. Joseph Christian and Northeast Nodaway en route to the Class 1 District 16 title, winning 3-0 and 2-0.
Pattonsburg faced little resistance in Class 1 District 15, winning 14-2 and 14-4 against Stewartsville and Albany, who knocked off No. 1-seeded North Harrison, which entered the meeting with just one loss.
Both teams met in the regular season finale, a 7-3 win in favor of the Valley.
The winner advances to Wednesday’s quarterfinals against Green City or Canton.
