The MEC will have the opportunity to bring home three medals from the Class 1 Girls Tennis Singles and Doubles Tournament on Saturday.
Savannah’s Iris Alvarez and Maryville’s doubles team of Lauren Cullin and Arianne Skidmore remain in contention after Day 1 of matches Friday in Springfield, Missouri.
Alvarez’s tournament began with a narrow loss to Clayton’s Aanya Singh 7-6, 6-2. Alvarez then battled through the consolation bracket Friday night.
Alvarez defeated Helias Catholic’s Samantha Schlacks 7-6, 6-4 and followed up with a 6-0, 7-6 win against Boonville’s Emma Neidig.
The Savannah sophomore will meet Bolivar’s Sophia Vestal in the consolation semifinals Saturday morning to determine if she will play for seventh or fifth.
Maryville’s duo, which won districts last week, began with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Clayton’s Emma Sandquist and Madeline Brown. But the Westminster Christian team of Avery Surber Greta Larsen ended their stay in the winner’s bracket with a 6-3, 6-3 defeat.
Maryville then met a familiar foe in Bishop LeBlond’s duo of Peyton Netten and Emily Weddle. Maryville bested their rivals again with a 6-4, 6-3 victory. They will face Bolivar’s McKinley Hedges and Brynley Waters in Saturday’s consolation semis.
Weddle and Netten began their tournament with a loss to a team from Mt. Vernon, falling 6-4, 6-3.
LeBlond then bounced back with a 6-1, 7-5 win against Kennett.
Maryville’s duo officially ended their tournament in the consolation quarterfinals. LeBlond will return next weekend in the team semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.