New district champions rose to the top while the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles still managed to earn three sectional qualifications from Saturday’s Class 1 District 16 individual tournament Saturday at the Noyes Tennis Courts.
Savannah sophomore Iris Alvarez dropped just two games all day, defeating Bishop LeBlond freshman Iris Ideker 6-0, 6-1 in the singles championship.
“I’m really, really proud of myself,” Alvarez said. “This is what I’ve been working toward the whole season. I just thought I played my regular game instead of adapting to other people.”
The Maryville duo of Arianna Skidmore and Lauren Cullin, which took second a year ago, outlasted LeBlond’s Emily Weddle and Peyton Netten by a score of 7-5, 7-5.
Alvarez, who has rolled through conference play with a perfect singles record, opened with a bye before back-to-back wins to advance to the final. Ideker survived a semifinal meeting with Benton’s Cally Horn with a 6-2, 6-4 win to earn a sectional berth before losing a rematch of the MEC final with Alvarez.
The Maryville doubles duo had no problems getting to the final, dropping just five games in their first two matches as the top seed. Weddle and Netten opened with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep before downing Benton’s duo of Madeline Burright and Natalie Johnson, 6-1, 7-5.
The championship saw Maryville have to overcome deficits in both sets to come out on top with the district title.
“Besides state, this was the goal,” Cullin said. “Getting a silver (medal) was fun, but getting a gold one felt like an accomplishment. One thing I’ve learned about me and Arianne is we don’t give up.”
Skidmore added, “We’ve faced a lot of obstacles this season. Coming out as district champions feels really good.”
LeBlond, which advanced three individuals and the team to state a season ago, clinched three sectional qualifiers ago. Weddle went last year as a freshman singles player while Netten, a senior, advanced last year with Libby Weddle in doubles.
“I felt really good with how today went,” LeBlond coach Jackson Gwinn said. “I thought Iris Ideker did really well in singles, fighting through to the finals. She competed well and set herself up for the future. Emily and Peyton getting to the finals and having a really competitive match, I’m feeling really good with that.”
Each of the competitors will advance to sectionals against opponents from Marshall and Lafayette County next weekend against looking for one win and a berth to the state championship bracket.
