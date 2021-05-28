The Bishop LeBlond girls soccer team just took home its first district title in 10 years, doing so behind its two leaders, who have been together even longer.

Seniors Reese Robertson and Libby Weddle have been playing soccer together since they were just 3 years old.

“Reese and I are like sisters,” Weddle said. “We’ve been playing together since I can remember.”

“I just can’t imagine playing soccer without her,” Robertson said.

Now, they’re capping off their final year together by leading the Eagles into the Class 1 State Quarterfinals, where they will be looking for the program’s first ever berth to the Final Four.

The Robertsons and Weddles have always been family friends, so Reese and Libby said they grew up doing everything together.

“We played every single sport together,” Weddle said. “I think soccer is definitely both of our sport, so I think soccer is definitely more of a special time for both of us.”

Their soccer careers began 15 years ago, when they began playing in the St. Joseph Youth Soccer Association. The girls’ dads decided they would coach them to make sure the two of them were always on the same team.

“They didn’t really have any knowledge of soccer,” Robertson said, “so we didn’t really get any skill until we played competitive together.”

The girls played for their dads until they were 10 years old, when they decided to up their skill level and joined the Dynamite, a traveling soccer team based in Kansas City.

From their years playing with the Dynamite, Robertson and Weddle said they have a lot of memories, both on and off the field.

“The car rides back and forth from Kansas City every weekend,” Weddle said, “I’ll never forget those.”

As their soccer skills began to develop, so did their chemistry on the field. Once they got to LeBlond for their freshman year, the duo immediately became starters for the Eagles’ soccer team.

And it’s their on-field connection that has propelled the Eagles to the State Quarterfinals this season.

“I just think it’s all about trust,” Robertson said. “We have 100% trust in each other, and if we yell for a pass, we know that it’s gonna be there.”

But it’s helped more than just their game. Weddle said the team as a whole has benefitted from their chemistry.

“Everybody kind of feeds off our energy,” Weddle said, “so I think it’s just a really special connection.”

Even off the field, LeBlond head coach Chad Thompson said Robertson and Weddle have helped the team greatly with their leadership and enthusiasm.

“Reese and Libby, they’re so much fun,” Thompson said. “It’s fun watching it, and it’s really neat for them to have this experience.”

After all the years of playing and growing up together, Robertson said it’s crazy to see how far they’ve come.

“It’s really interesting to see old pictures of ourselves, three years old, with a soccer ball,” Robertson said, “Seeing us now… it’s surreal.”

And they said their journey has benefitted them, both on and off the field.

“We’ve just grown so much as people and players,” Weddle said. “I think it’s just really cool to help each other grow and just see each other flourish like this.”

As they take the field this Saturday, possibly for the last time together, Robertson and Weddle will be fighting for more than just their season- they’ll be fighting to keep their time together on the soccer field from coming to an end.

Even if it’s their last game, Robertson and Weddle said they’ll always be grateful for the time they’ve spent on the field together.

“This is going to be one of the last times that Reese and I will ever play with each other,” Weddle said, “so it’s just really special, and it’s really important for us to leave it all on the field.”

“It’s definitely really sad that we’re not going to ever play together again,” Robertson said. “It just pushes us to give our all every single game and push to get that one pass or that one goal and just finish off our careers strong together.”