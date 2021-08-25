Julio Gann remembers what it was like to be a freshman on the Bishop LeBlond football team.
Now a senior, Gann will have the opportunity to lead a group of underclassmen on the Golden Eagles.
“I remember being a freshman and being in their shoes, looking up to all the upperclassmen and stuff,” Gann said. “Being able to set a good example for the underclassmen and everything, it’s just great.”
The LeBlond football team is entering its third year in 8-man football and second under head coach Chuck Davis. Coming into this season, the Eagles will have something they haven’t had in recent years: depth.
“Two years ago we had 21, last year we had 23. We have 31 this year,” Davis said. “We’re gonna get everybody involved. It’s kind of building a community feel around football again.”
The Eagles tout just three seniors on their roster this season. One of which is bruising running back and linebacker Reggie Love. While Davis acknowledges Love’s role in the team, he said the players around him could make a difference.
“We’ve got a lot of young, talented receivers,” Davis said. “Some of the supporting cast around (Love) I think is really going to surprise some people.”
And leading the way under center for the Eagle offense is junior Landon Gardner. Going into his third year as the starter, Davis said Gardner sets the bar for their team.
“He definitely steers the ship, and the team takes on his personality a little bit,” Davis said. “He’s excited at practice, he’s a hard worker, he’s the first one here and the last one to leave, he’s one of the strongest guys in the weight room, so he’s kind of setting the tone for what the younger guys are looking up to.”
Despite only a few seniors, Davis said LeBlond is confident in the amount of experience the team will be returning this season.
“We won’t stick to the same eight guys, we’ll actually be able to rotate in so we won’t be as tired and all that,” junior Max Bachali said. “We’ll be ready to play.”
Coming up Friday night, LeBlond will open its season up against Pattonsburg. The Panthers have beaten the Eagles in each of their matchups over the last two seasons by a combined score of 146-66.
This season, though, Davis said it could be more interesting.
“I think it’s going to be a good matchup against two teams who are going to utilize speed and the passing game,” Davis said, “and it should be fun to watch.”
The Eagles started last season 0-4 before rattling off three wins in a row to close out the regular season. Davis said he believes LeBlond can continue that momentum through a tough start to the new season.
“If we can buy into what we’re doing, and not get discouraged when the meat and potatoes of our schedule are right out of the gate,” Davis said, “I think this will be another season where we can try to have a shot at a winning record.”
Davis said the team only has one goal heading into the new season: to treat each game like it’s their first.
“We don’t wanna say let’s go out and win every game, the state championship, whatever. We want to treat each week like we are 0-0 and try to be 1-0 every week,” Davis said. “We want to respect everybody we play and fear nobody.”
The Eagles kick off their season Friday night against Pattonsburg at Eagle Stadium.
