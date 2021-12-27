An aggressive North Andrew defense forced a number of crucial turnovers in the fourth quarter, flustering the East Buchanan offense on the way to a 46-34 win at the Bishop LeBlond Holiday Tournament on Monday at Grace Gymnasium.
Junior Riley Walker says the game was a necessary stepping stone for North Andrew (4-1) going forward.
“We still have a long way to go, we had some turnovers and some possessions where we let some girls just run right past us,” Walker said. “We really needed to pick it up on defense and I think today was a big step for us.”
The Bulldogs led 22-20 at the half in large part to an eight-point effort in the second quarter by junior Gracie Kelsey. Though they’d been aggressive on ball throughout the first half, coach Craig Walker knew they were going to have to dial it up even more.
“It was a really big challenge for us, second half we turned up the pressure a bit and got some easy baskets to turn the tide,” Coach Walker said. “Offensively we were struggling to consistently get the ball in the basket. The girls really took that as a challenge and step it up and stepped into some passing lanes and took some steals for some easy buckets.”
The result was a pair of frustrated quarters offensively for East Buchanan (3-4), who scored six points apiece in the third and fourth periods. The Cardinals took a 34-28 lead entering the final quarter and harassed the Bulldogs ball handlers into a number of easy steals and scores.
“I think we played really good, we struggled a little bit in the second quarter but we pulled together as a team,” Cardinals junior Brylie Brincks said. “We realized we could beat them, we’re all really aggressive as a team and we wanted to show that today.”
The Cardinals also tipped numerous passes, and held Kelsey to just six points in the entirety of the second half as North Andrew fiercely swatted at passes to the post.
Bulldogs coach Cori Elms wants to see more movement from her offense.
“I think they did a great job of taking away passing lanes, and that’s something we haven’t seen really in the past week or so,” Elms said. “So we just need to find ways to get open ourselves, and make better decisions with the basketball.”
Riley Walker is happy with the team’s development as the season wears on, and as they prepare for a tough game against Bishop LeBlond on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the semis.
“Our team is doing really well and we’re uniting as a family, and we’re really exciting to grow that meshed personality that we want,” Walker said.
Bishop LeBlond girls 66, Nodaway Valley 27
The Golden Eagles cruised to a comfortable victory of the Thunder in their first game of the tournament, led by senior Kianna Herrera with 18 points.
LeBlond (9-1) led 41-12 at the half, allowing coach Jackie Ziesel to give her younger plays some much needed experience. Eight players finished with at least two four points in the game.
“We definitely needed to work out the holiday food and festivities,” Ziesel said. “So we were just getting the girls out and running again and getting the conditioning and confidence back to finish this week strong and lead into a new year with confidence and team camaraderie.”
The semis will feature LeBlond vs. North Andrew following the 4 p.m. tip between Plattsburg and Savannah. The consolation games begin with Brookfield and the LeBlond JV at 10 a.m. and Nodaway Valley facing East Buch at 1 p.m.
