For nearly 60 minutes, the Mid-Buchanan Dragons dominated the Lutheran (Kansas City) Knights, though the scoreboard didn’t reflect it.
With 22 minutes remaining in Tuesday’s Class 1 District 8 semifinal and the score tied 1-1, Dragons’ defender Erin Hyde stepped to the ball to take a free kick from 30 yards out. Her initial shot deflected off the wall formed by a group of Knights and gathered back at her feet.
She set, firing a shot toward the back post which rolled in and pushed the Dragons ahead in a 3-1 victory at Eagle Stadium.
“It was awesome. We came together, and it was such a great effort,” Hyde said.
The goal was discussed by the referees after a possible offside foul as Dragons (11-6) midfielder Alivia Moeckli attempted to deflect the ball, though the crew ruled the goal would stand.
The Knights (5-11) had less than a handful of opportunities throughout the game, with only one real threatening chance that went over the crossbar a few minutes later. Mid-Buchanan outshot Lutheran 20-4.
“We’ve been working on that in practice, trying to get those crosses off, trying to get those shots off,” Mid-Buchanan coach Danielle Beers said. “Those are things in our game we really want to improve on. That’s something that’s gonna help us get to the next level.”
The Dragons started the party with a goal by Kacie Livengood on a through ball in the sixth minute, though Lutheran answered midway through the half to level it 1-1.
Mid-Buch broke through on Hyde’s goal, and Livengood later added an assist on a cross to Emily Parrot, whose volley found the net to make it 3-1.
Mid-Buchanan, ranked No. 10 and in its first season of competition, advances to the district championship game at 5 p.m. Thursday at Eagle Stadium.
“These girls have worked so hard,” Beers said. “It’s shown we can do this. It’s been fantastic. Hopefully we can finish strong.”
No. 1 Bishop LeBlond 9, No. 5 Cristo Rey 0
The sixth-ranked Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles had no problems with the Cristo Rey Pumas, scoring nine first-half goals before the game was called at halftime for a 9-0 win in Tuesday’s district semi.
“It was really exciting. We’re all just really proud of each other,” LeBlond senior Reese Robertson. “We’ve been working for this the entire season. We’re at the point of the season where we really need to push.”
Robertson opened the scoring in the first five minutes before Libby Weddle scored three goals in 12 minutes of time.
Olivia Elliott followed with two goals in one minute for a 6-0 lead with 18 minutes left in the half. Peyton Netten, Emerson McChristy and Tatum Studer capped the scoring.
LeBlond advances to earn a rematch with Mid-Buchanan on Thursday. LeBlond won the May 4 matchup 2-0 in a meeting of top-10 teams in Class 1.
