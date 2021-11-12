Playing for a trip to his first ever trip to a district championship game, Bishop LeBlond senior Reggie Love said he wanted to make an impact.
“Coming into this game, I heard a quote,” Love said. “It said, ‘Average players leave a mark, great players leave a crater,’ so I really put that in my mind tonight. I wanted to leave a crater.”
Love did just that, rushing for six touchdowns and leading the top-seeded Eagles to a 76-44 victory over Braymer in the 8-Man District 3 semifinals Friday night at Eagle Stadium.
“I’ve never had a game like this before,” Love said. “This is what I’ve always dreamed of, ever since I was a little kid, winning a district championship, and that’s what we’re gonna do next weekend.”
In just its third season in 8-man football, LeBlond (10-1) will play in its first district title game since entering the division.
LeBlond head coach Chuck Davis said it’s a great accomplishment for the program.
“Coming from two wins two years ago, and then COVID ending our season last year,” Davis said, “this is what we’ve talked about, where we wanted to be all year, and we made it happen.”
LeBlond looked to be in control through the early stages of the game, jumping out to a 14-0 lead on its first two drives.
No. 4-seeded Braymer (4-6) tried to grab a little momentum after that, as the Bobcats scored a touchdown and recovered an onside kick, leading to another touchdown, which tied the game at 14 through the first quarter.
LeBlond responded in the second quarter though. Landon Gardner, Jake Korell and Love each found the end zone in the quarter, pushing the Eagles to a 36-14 halftime lead.
After no Eagle touchdowns in the third quarter, the fourth belonged to Love. The senior rushed for four of his six touchdowns in the final quarter, including a 56-yarder for his sixth and final score.
Davis said Love is a major difference-maker for his team.
“With weather like this, it’s cold, it’s hard to throw the football, and he showed how hard he is to tackle,” Davis said. “We relied on him heavily, on both sides of the ball, and he came through.”
Awaiting the Eagles in the district championship is King City. The Wildkats are coming off a 78-6 victory over Orrick in the district semifinal Friday night.
Davis said he knows it will be a tough test for the Eagles.
“They’re big and physical… it’s gonna be fun,” Davis said. “It’s the upper-echelon teams that we want to be mentioned with, and so the only way to do that is to play with them.”
As they prepare to face King City, Love said he and the Eagles are ready to take on the challenge.
“They’re a really tough team,” Love said, “but we gotta keep on hitting them in the mouth every down.”
LeBlond will host King City in the 8-Man District 3 Championship next Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
