2022 seniors Julio Gann and Reggie Love of Bishop Leblond will take part in, what is likely, their last football game of their careers on Saturday.
The two will take part in Saturday night’s Missouri 8-Man All-Star game at Missouri Western State University, a game that will come with plenty of bittersweetness.
“Being able to put the pads on one more time and just playing with a bunch of great athletes to get us better. It’s just gonna be a fun game and a fun environment overall,” said Gann.
The last time these two players took the field was back in November when they battled King City for a District 3 championship. The Golden Eagles fell to the Wildkats in that game by two touchdowns. While the Gann and Love didn’t get the results they wanted from that contest roughly seven months ago, taking the field Saturday night with some of the best talent the state has to offer in 8-man gives them a chance to end their careers with a victory.
“It just means a lot,” said Love. “Football has helped me a lot and to be able to play one more time means so much to me. I'm trying to show off what Leblond taught us. It's the great coaches we have there, the great guys we have in our locker room, they push me to be better. They're the reason I'm here and I'm here to show out for them.”
Gann and Love, both who will be featured on the Silver Team of the 8-man All-Stars, will face a familiar friend on the opposite sideline on Saturday. Their head coach Chuck Davis is on the coaching staff of the opposing Green Team. Davis mentions he owes a lot to his two seniors for helping build the program as Leblond transitioned from 11-man to 8-man competition.
“When we started, we were 11-man football,19 kids on the whole roster. To now, being a little more successful on the 8-man level. bigger team, more numbers and they were able to see that growth with me,” said Davis.
Gann is expected to enroll at Missouri Western this fall as a student whereas Love will be hanging up the football cleats to pursue a career as a firefighter.
