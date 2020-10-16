For Bishop LeBlond High School head volleyball coach Kim Huss, it all started with one simple goal back in the summer of 2005.
“We had a goal that first season to win 20 matches because that hadn’t been done in recent history,” Huss said.
The Golden Eagles achieved that goal, winning exactly 20 matches and finishing as district runners-up.
Over her 16 seasons since then, Huss has re-written the LeBlond volleyball history books, winning 12 district titles.
After a decade in which the Golden Eagles took home nine of 10 district championships, Huss started the new decade with a new milestone — her 400th career win, which the Golden Eagles secured with a victory over Lafayette on October 8th.
“It’s a big milestone,” Huss said. “It’s kind of cool to know that we’ve been able to sustain success over a long period of time… It is a program. It’s not just one year and be finished with all the success.”
Huss’ success at LeBlond started in 2004, when she started coaching the freshman team. After one year, she took over as the varsity coach. Huss said that year coaching freshman helped her hit the ground running her first year.
“I kind of knew the players and definitely built them up,” Huss said. “I had a great group of seniors that year, so it was a lot of fun.”
In her second season in 2006, Huss won her first district title on the Eagles’ home court. Huss said that’s a memory she looks back on as one of the fondest of her entire career.
“I remember that there were a ton of fans because it was a big deal to the community,” Huss said. “They stormed the court. All of the kids stormed the court, and actually, one of our players got hurt in the storming of the court, so that was actually an interesting time.”
Huss said what has stuck with her the most is the bond of the two teams that went to the state final four in 2012 and 2015.
“I remember being really nervous before we played the quarterfinal match in 2012, and my players were kind of standing really close to me,” Huss said. “They were like Coach Huss, you seem really nervous, are you ok? And I was like no, I am really nervous, and they were like it’s ok, we got this.
“They were totally confident, and they made it happen,” Huss said, “so it was really fun.”
Huss’ players said the relationship they have with their coach has been very important in their time playing.
“She definitely makes sure that you fit in and you’re not all alone,” sophomore Sadie Ward said. “She’s a friend.”
“She’s a very supportive coach,” sophomore Abbey Conz said. “No matter what you do, she’s always going to be there to support you.”
Both Ward and Conz agreed, Huss has taught them things beyond the volleyball court with the values she’s instilled in the program.
“No matter who you play next to, they’re your family, and you have to be supportive,” Conz said. “That’s your team. You can’t tear them down. You have to build them up constantly.”
Huss said the kids have given her just as much as she’s given them over the years, and nothing beats the ability to have an influence on their lives.
“When you walk in this gym, you have a tremendous amount of impact,” Huss said. “We work with our players in all facets of their life, particularly a big emphasis on academics.
Although Huss doesn’t exactly remember her first win as the LeBlond volleyball coach back in 2005, the journey to get to win number 400 is something she said she’ll never forget.
But the history book isn’t closed yet, as Huss sets on the road to win No. 500.
“I don’t know what my level of longevity is at this point,” Huss said, laughing. “I hope that God willing I have the stamina and strength to keep going.”