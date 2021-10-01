One year ago, the Bishop LeBlond volleyball team’s season went down to the wire, as they fell in the district championship game to West Platte in five sets.
“Losing last year was devastating for us, a lot of us,” LeBlond junior Paige Perry said, “and a lot of us were quarantined, so we didn’t get to play.”
This season, the Eagles are coming together once again, with their sights set on getting another shot at the title.
“I feel like the people who didn’t get to play just really want to win, really want to show what they can do,” Perry said. “I feel like we just want to show that we can win districts again.”
So far, the Eagles have shown they could have what it takes for another postseason run, as they are off to a 12-3 start on the season.
“It feels really good,” LeBlond sophomore Kyla Conard said. “We’ve really been connecting well as a team lately and playing well and coming out on top.”
In their 12 wins this season, the Eagles are outscoring their opponents 31 sets to one.
Despite the success they’ve seen, Huss said the team is still searching for its identity.
“I feel like it’s been a little up and down to start the season because we have had different levels of competition in each match,” Huss said. “We’ve also made some lineup changes as we’ve gone on these first few weeks, so we’re still kind of learning about ourselves.”
Huss is entering her 17th season as the head coach of LeBlond volleyball. Over her tenure, the Eagles have won 12 district titles. Huss also notched her 400th career victory last season.
With some new faces coming in this season, Huss said the team has worked hard to come together and find a role for themselves.
“Part of becoming a high school athlete and beyond is understanding what your role is, and for each individual player, that looks a little bit different,” Huss said. “We’re just working on becoming the best version of ourselves that we can become.”
So far, the Eagles said they feel like they’re starting to mesh together.
“It feels really great to win, but it feels even better just to know that we are creating a team,” Perry said. “It’s like family. We’re just growing our connection as a family.”
As they’ve come together off the court, that has translated to on-court success, as well. In addition to growing closer as a team, the Eagles said they’ve been putting in a lot of work toward achieving their goal of another district title.
“We are really working hard,” Conard said. “We really want that win, we’re determined, that’s really all we talk about, so we’re just really focused and hoping to come out on top in districts this year.”
With as capable a leader as any team in the state in Huss, the Eagles are primed to ride the momentum of their hot start to another shot at a district title.
This season, the Eagles say they believe they have what it takes.
“I really feel that if our team dynamic just stays great, like it’s been, we can be unstoppable,” Perry said. “We’re really good, it’s really nice.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.