GOWER, Mo. — Long-time Bishop LeBlond head volleyball coach Kim Huss has seen a lot of success in her time leading the program.
But when she became principal at the school this past summer, she said she wasn’t sure her tenure would continue.
“It was almost like volleyball might not happen,” Huss said, “but I really enjoy this. It’s really fun for me.”
Huss stuck around with the volleyball team, leading them to their thirteenth district title in her 17-year run as head coach.
After Thursday’s Class 2 Sectional victory over East Buchanan, Huss and the Eagles are gearing up for another playoff run in the state quarterfinals.
“I like seeing every kid achieve success,” Huss said. “I really like when you get to this point and you can see them actualize their goals, and it’s really fun to see every group get there.”
The last time the Eagles made it to the state quarterfinals was 2016. Just one year before that, they played in the state final four.
Huss-led LeBlond teams have made it to the state final four just twice, finishing fourth in 2012 and third in 2015.
Saturday, the Eagles will face Lawson, a team they faced and lost to at the end of the regular season.
Huss said she expects a bounce-back performance from the Eagles.
“They beat us in straight sets, and we didn’t have a very good night,” Huss said. “They really have this powerful front line all at once, so it’s a little more to have to stop and play defense against, so we’re gonna have to play really clean.”
After losing to Lawson once, LeBlond junior Sadie Ward said she thinks the Eagles could benefit from that.
“I think that gives us an advantage because maybe they’ll think it’s gonna be a breeze,” Ward said. “I hope we can play really well and give them some competition.”
The Eagles said they’re confident they have what it takes to prevail Saturday and reach the state final four for the third time of the Huss era.
And no matter the amount of success Huss has seen, she said as long as she sticks around, she’ll never get tired of winning.
“It never gets old,” Huss said. “It doesn’t matter how many times it happens, it never gets old.”
LeBlond will travel to Lawson for the Class 2 Quarterfinal at 3 p.m. Saturday.
