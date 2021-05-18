A Bishop LeBlond boys golf program that has joined rarified air in recent years has done so again.
The Golden Eagles claimed the Class 3 team championship by 46 strokes Tuesday in Farmington, Missouri, marking the third consecutive team title by LeBlond. Just as remarkable is that all three championships have come in different classes.
The Golden Eagles won the 2018 title in Class 2 and repeated in ‘19 in Class 1.
“We’ve all worked hard at it all our loves. Golf is the main focus for all of us,” senior Jeffrey Johnston said. “We knew we had a great chance of winning it. We just had to stick to our game. We know they’ll be good enough going forward.”
LeBlond was led by senior Jeffrey Johnston, a Missouri Western signee, who finished in a tie for fourth with a 10-over 154 through the two rounds at Crown Point. Johnston shot a 4-over 76 on Tuesday.
Johnston finished second in 2019 and third in ‘18, marking three top-four finishes in his career.
“It was a great week,” Johnston said. “I know what I need to work on, but it was a great week overall.”
The Johnston reign proved it’s not going anywhere as freshman Tim Johnston finished in sixth at 11-over, finishing one stroke back of his brother. Pat Johnston finished in a tie for 10th at 15-over.
“It’s a great start. I’m excited for the years coming up to try and keep improving on that,” Tim Johnston said.
Sam Schoeberl, the group’s lone sophomore, gave the Golden Eagles four top-10 finished by tying for eighth at 13-over par.
Freshman Davis Jungbluth wasn’t much further back in a tie for 18th.
“It’s very exciting to be able to do it with these guys,” Schoeberl said. “I’m looking forward to competing for more state championships in the future.”
Maryville’s Trevin Cunningham finished in a tie for 26th while Ethan Scott tied for 56th and Jacob Scott tied for 59th.
Savannah’s Zachary Vega finished in 63rd, two spots ahead of Lafayette’s Sam Ryan.
Love makes Central history
Another Missouri Western signee, Central senior Daniel Love, capped his career with a 1-under 69 Tuesday in Sedalia, Missouri, to finish in fourth place in Class 5. It’s Central’s best finish at the state championship tournament.
“Just a lot of excitement and joy. Being a senior, I’ve worked really hard these last four years,” Love said. “It’s great to see it pay off when it counts. Placing fourth is great motivation going into next year.”
Love began his day by going 4-under par in six holes with two birdies and an eagle, pulling within two shots of the lead. He went 5-over over the next 10 holes before ending his round with two birdies, coming in at even for the tournament.
Love was the top finisher from a public school, finishing behind Pembroke Hill’s Ryan Lee, a 2019 champion who shot 7-under, and two Rockhurst competitors. Love finished one stroke back of a tie for second.
“Going to those state competitions, you’ve got these powerhouse schools that compete at the highest level. To be able to go, stand up and say it’s not always you at the top is a great feeling,” Love said.
Hughes earns Dragons’ top finish
Mid-Buchanan’s Noah Hughes finished 13-over to claim third place at the Class 1 state championship in Nixa, coming away with the best finish in school history.
Hughes shot a 5-over 74 on Tuesday, the second-best score of the day. Orrick’s Dylan Comstock shot back-to-back 73s and won at 8-over, surpassing Spokane’s Christian Cooper by one stroke.
South Harrison’s Cole Taylor finished in a tie for 15th.
Other competitors included Stanberry’s Landon Marticke (31st), Mound City’s Gage Salsbury (t-59th), South Harrison’s Quinton Johnson (t-59th), Mid-Buchanan’s Lane Ellison (62nd), Gallatin’s Hayden Jumps (63rd), Stanberry’s Collin Sager (66th), and Maysville’s Kolby Sweiger (68th).
