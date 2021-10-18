When she started playing tennis as a junior in 2020, Bishop LeBlond senior Lily Sullivan said she didn’t expect to have the success that she and the Eagles have had.
“It’s really awesome,” Sullivan said. “Going to state last year was amazing. I was not expecting these past few seasons to be this successful.”
This Friday, the Golden Eagles will compete in the Class 1 Girls Tennis Championships for the second year in a row.
“I never thought this was gonna happen when I came to LeBlond, but here we are,” LeBlond sophomore Emily Weddle said, “so I’m just really proud of our team and myself and everything.”
The Eagles advanced to the state final four after defeating Marshall and Harrisonville in sectionals last week.
This weekend, the Eagles are up against Westminster Cheistian out of St. Louis. Going up against opponents that they haven’t seen all year, LeBlond head coach Jackson Gwinn said the Eagles need to focus on playing their best.
“I just wanna see them go out, play as hard as they can,” Gwinn said, “and just play in a way that they can be proud of themselves and of their play.”
The LeBlond girls tennis program has had an illustrious history dating back to the late 1970s.
This season is the 10th final four appearance in program history, including a state title in 1979 and two runner-up finishes in 1980 and 1981.
In his first season leading the Eagles, Gwinn said he’s honored to be a part of it.
“I’ve enjoyed my time working with these girls,” Gwinn said. “They’ve had great attitudes, and I’m glad we’re able to get something special to finish off the season.”
As they prepare to step on the court this weekend, Weddle, who competed at state doubles over the weekend with Peyton Netten, said the team is just focused on putting forth its best effort every step of the way.
“You really can’t do anything except play one point at a time,” Weddle said. “Just go into it thinking you can do it and have a little confidence in yourself.”
When the team returns to state competition this weekend, Sullivan said the experience of last year will help them greatly.
“Last year we had a really good team, and this year we have some really good freshmen who have come in, and I think we have a good shot this year if we just really focus,” Sullivan said. “I think we’re a pretty good team. We can beat whoever we put our minds to.”
LeBlond will be in action Friday morning against Westminster at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield in the semifinals, with the championship and third-place match scheduled for later in the day.
