The Bishop LeBlond Eagles rough stretch continued Thursday night at Phil Welch Stadium in an 8-0 loss to the St. Pius X Warriors. The Eagles have won just three games this season, but the team isn’t lacking in confidence as both players and coaches believe that their tough schedule will benefit them in the long run.
“We’ll be better after facing bigger schools with more talent once we start playing schools our own size,” LeBlond’s Ben Lageschulte said. “I think we’re starting to realize that the streaks are going to come for us.”
LeBlond started sophomore Jake Korell did what he needed to do according to Myles McLaughlin. Korell had no problems finding the strike zone according to the Eagles coach—the Warriors just hit the ball really well.
“He did what we asked him to do today, and that was throw a ton of strikes and trust the guys behind him,” McLaughlin said. “He made them hit the ball and they just found gaps to hit it to.”
St. Pius hit the ball and hit the ball early. The Warriors scored two runs in the first off three hits and one run in the second off of two hits. Korell held St. Pius off the board in the third inning, but an error in the third helped fuel a three-run inning for the Warriors.
LeBlond’s best opportunity to score came in the fourth inning when Will Atkinson reached first base on a two-out walk and Bradeyn Dawson reached on a single. The Warriors worked out of the jam by forcing a groundout to end the inning.
Ben Lageschulte pitched the final three innings for the Eagles. Lageschulte began the fifth with a strikeout and forced two fly outs in his first inning of relief.
“When you’re a pitcher and you’re coming into that situation, you’ve just got to throw strikes and use your fielders,” Lageschulte said. “It’s also nice that my brother is the catcher and calling pitches. If my fastball is off, he’d know what to do next.”
Lageschulte allowed two runs and two hits over three innings. The freshman pitcher finished with two strikeouts and two walks.
The Eagles will have the weekend off before returning next week for three games in four days. LeBlond will face East Buchanan on Monday, Cameron on Tuesday, and Savannah on Thursday.
“In a game like that, you have to look at everything we did well today,” McLaughlin said. “This was a game where our mindset was right going into it and this is a game that will make us better in the future.”
