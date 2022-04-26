Bishop LeBlond freshman Elliot Murphy poses for a photo at the Class 1 Track and Field Championships in 2021 where he placed first in the Para 100-meter, Para 200-meter and Para Shot Put at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City, Missouri.
In his first year at state, Bishop LeBlond’s Elliott Murphy took home three gold medals. Now, the sophomore looks to add even more to his collection.
A three-time state champion in the Para 100-meter, Para 200-meter and Para Shot Put, Murphy has added the Para 400-meter to his list of events this year.
But he’s doing it all with an unexpected twist.
“I broke my finger, so I haven’t been able to PR lately,” Murphy said.
Breaking his finger at a basketball tournament in the beginning of April, Murphy has still managed to compete in all of his events, even with a new set of gloves.
“Because of the gloves he wears and the way he wears them, that finger should be curled up and inside the glove and instead it’s out like he’s drinking tea with the queen,” Bishop LeBlond head track and field coach Gregg Mrkvicka said. “And he’ll catch that on that wheel and he’ll be banging this broken finger against the wheel, but he’s a tough kid. He’s quite a competitor.”
In his first ever state race last year, Murphy finished with a time of 19.27 in the Para 100-meter. At the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagle Invite on Tuesday, Murphy took home golf and passed the finish line with a time of 18.49.
Murphy also set a new personal best in his first-place finish in the Para Shot Put with a throw of 5.30m.
In fact, he set new personal records in all four of his events on Tuesday, also placing first with a time of 36.24 seconds in the Para 201-meter and taking home gold in the Para 400-meter with a time of 1:11.3.
As he continue to shine on the track and the field, Murphy has some goals in mind.
“Get more state championships, continuing to get my times down in the 100. I want to get sub-18 at some point. But honestly, just building team chemistry is obviously the number one,” Murphy said.
Mrkvicka said the sport is trying to be as inclusive as possible, and believes Murphy is an inspiration for others who may not know they can compete.
“We have seen some kids with Down syndrome and and some other kids in these Para events and there’s room for all of them,” Mrkvicka said. “They can all compete and he really wants to champion that — that cause and that message that anybody can compete in track and field.”
With only a few more meets remaining in the regular season, Murphy has already impressed. Now, he’s looking to punch his second straight trip to state.
“You can do anything that you set your mind to,” Murphy said.
