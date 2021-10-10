The Midland Empire Conference will be well represented at next week's MSHSAA Class 1 Individual Tennis Tournament after Savannah's Iris Alvarez and doubles pairs from Bishop LeBlond and Maryville were victorious at Saturday's Class 1 Sectional 8 at Noyes Tennis Courts.
Alvarez, the MEC and district champion, was victorious in a 6-0, 6-0 sweep against Lafayette County's Elizabeth Ratliff to advance in singles. Bishop LeBlond's Iris Ideker lost 6-2, 6-0 to Marshall Karsyn King.
LeBlond's Emily Weddle and Peyton Netten, who qualified for state a year ago in singles and doubles, respectively, will return after a 6-2, 6-1 win against one of two Marshall doubles teams. Maryville's Arianne Skidmore and Lauren Cullin, the district champion suo, won 6-1, 6-2 to qualify for state.
Trenton's singles qualifiers in Alaina Overton and Mallory Sole each lost their Class 1 Sectional 7 matches to Harrisonville. The Trenton duo of Astrid Soriano and Lydia Leininger beat Harrisonville 7-6, 6-1.
The individual state tournament will take place Friday and Saturday at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.
Bishop LeBlond will compete in team sectionals, and quarterfinals with a win, Monday morning in Marshall.
