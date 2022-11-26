top story LeBlond punches ticket to state title game Nov 26, 2022 Nov 26, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bishop LeBlond players celebrate after the team's semifinal victory Saturday against Sweet Springs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bishop LeBlond High School advanced to the school’s first 8-man football state championship game with a 44-22 semifinal win Saturday in Sweet Springs, Missouri.The Golden Eagles jumped to a 30-14 halftime lead against the Greyhounds behind three touchdowns from senior wide receiver Jake Korell.Quarterback Landon Gardner hit Korell with a nine-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring. Korell then scored on end-around runs of 38 and 11 yards for the Golden Eagles.LeBlond took control midway through the third quarter on Gardner's five-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Winkelbauer on fourth down.The play, which extended the LeBlond's lead to 36-14, was set up by a 52-yard pass from Gardner to Korell.Gardner finished with 304 yards passing and four touchdown passes. Korell had five catches for 128 yards receiving.The Eagles will play North Andrew in Thursday night’s title game in Columbia, Missouri. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local Sports +2 Sports Shutdown defense leads East Buchanan into state quarterfinal showdown Sports Northwest Missouri State's journey to a national championship starts on the road Sports Lafayette Fighting Irish go undefeated in the 2022 Boys Basketball Jamboree Sports Chiefs prepare for Sunday night showdown with Chargers 0:33 Sunny and mild Friday Nov 25, 2022 Trending Recipe Exchange
