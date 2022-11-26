LeBlond football

Bishop LeBlond players celebrate after the team's semifinal victory Saturday against Sweet Springs.

Bishop LeBlond High School advanced to the school’s first 8-man football state championship game with a 44-22 semifinal win Saturday in Sweet Springs, Missouri.

The Golden Eagles jumped to a 30-14 halftime lead against the Greyhounds behind three touchdowns from senior wide receiver Jake Korell.

