After a tumultuous first half and a nearly even third quarter, the Bishop LeBlond girls pulled through in the clutch to beat Stanberry 58-48 on Friday at Grace Gymnasium.
The Golden Eagles took a 20-7 lead after one quarter, led by junior Tatum Studer who scored nine points on four shots. The second quarter proved to be more difficult for LeBlond (6-0), as Stanberry (4-2) began to beat the waning Eagles press and knock down some perimeter shots of their own.
The Bulldogs scored 17 points and the Eagles connected on just two shots in the quarter, and with a last-second layup from Stanberry sophomore Amelia Wallace, the two teams were tied 24-24 heading into the locker room.
"We were tired, we pressed them hard and a lot of things were going well the first quarter," LeBlond coach Jackie Ziesel said. "We kind of slacked off a little bit in the second quarter, which led to them getting hot and they're a great shooting team. And once they're on fire, we can't stick to the zone defense for very long."
The second half played out like call and response, as nearly every shot by one team was matched with an identical score from the other. The two teams combined for eight 3-pointers in the third quarter, with senior Kianna Herrera doing the heavy lifting with three shots from beyond the arc and 11 total points.
Herrera says that when the team is firing on all cylinders, many of her teammates can have that kind of production.
"We have so much talent on this team, so many alphas that can do everything," she said. "So when people play us, they don't say 'Let's stop this person and this person', they have to stop all of us collectively."
Herrera led the team with 19 points. Studer was second with 16.
Finally, with just over three minutes remaining, the Eagles started to pile up unanswered buckets. Junior Shae Lewis connected on a pair of well-timed cuts, sophomore Kyla Conard hit from outside, and then Studer knocked down another trey.
It was a commanding final effort to win the game, from starters and rotational players alike.
"Man, it's scary. It's scary for me to watch because I'm wondering who to put out there who has the confidence to shoot and we have a whole bench and starting lineup full of them," Ziesel said. "I'm glad they knocked down the shots when they did and gave us a little breathing room."
And just as Ziesel had said about the Bulldogs in the second quarter, Stanberry coach Taylor Wendt knew it wasn't going to be easy to get control of the game when LeBlond started catching fire.
"I think we just kind of got tired and laid back a little bit. Once they were getting their shots in, they had their momentum. That's what happens in basketball, and it's hard to come back," Wendt said.
Next Tuesday, LeBlond will travel to Dearborn to face North Platte while Stanberry will travel to Albany.
Stanberry boys 38, Bishop LeBlond 35
The Bulldogs boys rallied from a stagnant offensive performance in the first half to beat the Eagles in the second game of the night, helped along by 15 points from senior forward Austin Schwebach.
The Bulldogs scored their first basket with 30 seconds left in the opening quarter, as the Eagles buried them under a 13-2 deficit to start off the game.
The Eagles scored just four points in the second quarter, but once again held the Bulldogs to single digits and led 17-10 at the half.
The Eagles outscored the Bulldogs in the third quarter but finally met their match in the fourth.
"We just had to make up for it on defense, defense brings offense," Schwebach said. "When we play well on defense, that brings out the offense."
Stanberry took their first lead of the game with just over a minute on the clock. Trailing by three with just two seconds left, a half court shot from senior Chris Guldan pinged off the basket and gave the Bulldogs the win.
