The Bishop LeBlond Eagles received a test through Saturday's matchup with the Falls City Sacred Heart Irish gave in a game that came down to a missed basket in the final seconds. LeBlond held off a late rush to stay undefeated with a 62-60 win over the Irish.
"Coming in, we knew they weren't just going to hand it to us," senior Kianna Herrera said. "We definitely had to play as a team and work the ball around really well, which I think we did, and I think this is the best game we've had this season."
The first quarter and much of the game was a battle between Sacred Heart's Erison Vonderschmidt and LeBlond's Shae Lewis. The two players combined for 13 points in a first period that ended in a 12-12 tie.
Lewis added seven more points in the second quarter, but it was senior Herrera that helped the Eagles to an eight-point lead at halftime. Herrera made two 3-pointers and two field goals for a 10-point quarter.
Vonderschmidt cut the LeBlond (8-0) lead to six at 34-28 to begin the second half.
LeBlond kept the lead at double digits for much of the quarter, but a late run over the final minute of the third gave the Irish the momentum headed into the final quarter. Sacred Heart's Melanie Witt scored five points over the final 47 seconds, cutting the LeBlond lead to five.
The Eagles and Irish exchanged blows early in the fourth quarter, adding to the games total but allowed LeBlond to keep a comfortable lead.
Kyla Conrad's 3-pointer with 4:30 left in the game gave LeBlond a 58-48 lead. The Irish responded with a layup, but Lewis came back with a basket of her own to keep the lead at 10 with 3:30 to go.
Sacred Heart's run came with two minutes left in the game, scoring six-straight over a 30-second stretch. The Irish's Jessica Werenberger missed two free throws with 51 seconds remaining, allowing LeBlond to keep its four-point lead.
"We kind of started to shut down mentally," Herrera said. "We were really tired from pressing the whole game, so I think the conditioning aspect started hurting us the most."
Vonderschmidt capitalized on a LeBlond turnover with 23 seconds left in the game, adding a basket that cut the Eagles' lead to two.
"We knew that 24 was good and knew she was going to get the ball sometimes and we just had to let it happen without a lot of fouls," Lewis said.
Tatum Studer's miss on the front end of a one-and-one gave the Irish one last chance to tie of the win the game, but the Sacred Heart attempt bounced off the rim.
Lewis led the Eagles with 23 points. Herrera scored all 18 of her points over the final three quarters.
"This is definitely a confidence booster," Herrera said. "This is the kind of game that shows how good we are, how good we can be and how we can play up to that level if need be."
LeBlond will receive another major test against Park Hill on Wednesday at Hy-Vee Arena as part of the 12 Courts of Christmas.
