St. Joseph, Missouri — Despite a fast start, the Bishop LeBlond Golden Eagles failed to keep up with an explosive Archie Whirlwinds offense on Friday, falling 56-28.
The Eagles started off strong with quarterback Landon Gardner taking off on second and goal for a six-yard touchdown to make the score 8-0. The LeBlond defense responded in kind, forcing back-to-back Whirlwind turnovers on downs.
LeBlond Head Coach Charles Davis spoke highly of Gardner's performance throughout the entirety of the game.
"I thought Landon played really hard," Davis said. "He did a really good job all night."
The Eagles’ offense continued their momentum late into the first quarter with Gardner throwing a 30-yard bomb to set his team up at the goal line before carrying the ball in with his legs. However, the Eagles failed to convert on a two-point conversation, making the score 14-0.
Davis spoke about his team's excellent start with the first quarter shutout.
"We got up big, we were excited and played with a lot of energy," he said.
The Whirlwind offense woke up in the second quarter with a quick 43-yard touchdown run to make the score 14-8.
The Eagles responded with a 15-yard touchdown pass and a successful two-point conversion to bring the score to 22-8. However, the Eagles defense failed to prevent the Whirlwinds from scoring on the team’s next three drives, making the score 22-28 heading into half time.
The Whirlwinds continued to have success in the third quarter, dotting another touchdown within minutes; however, the Eagles were able to respond to make the score 34-28.
Despite these efforts, the Whirlwinds quickly drilled in two more touchdowns in response, thanks in part to a LeBlond interception, to make the score 48-28 before drawing the third quarter to a close.
Davis stated that he believes quality adjustments by the Whirlwinds are what allowed them to dominate so suddenly and effectively.
"I think they made a couple of adjustments and there were a few times when we were passing where they brought more pressure than we had guys blocking," he said. "They did a good job schematically handling what we were throwing at them."
The fourth quarter was much of the same story with the Whirlwinds scoring early on with a 40-yard touchdown pass which would notch the final score, 56-28, Archie.
When asked about the quick turnaround by the Whirlwinds, Davis cited the physicality they brought to the table.
"We had a tough time handling some of the physicality they brought," Davis said. "They're a four-quarter team, well coached. They do a good job of playing even when adversity gets in the way."
