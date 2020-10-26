Friday was just like any other for UMKC junior Sommer Herner. She prepared for morning classes and an eventual workout with her track teammates ahead of a time trial the following day.

But on this day, the workout wouldn’t end with a foreseeable goal, and the Bishop LeBlond grad wasn’t sure it would even happen.

Twenty-four hours earlier, she received news from her coaches that they were out of jobs, and the University was suspending the program for the next eight months.

“We found out so sudden,” Herner said. “We were just called into a meeting after practice and they just told us the news. I think a lot of us were just heartbroken because it’s family.”

UMKC announced Thursday a loss of revenue has had significant financial implications of the university and athletic department, and the Roos opted to suspend golf, cross country and track and field beginning Nov. 1 for eight months. Due to COVID-19 challenges, the NCAA Division I Council provided the ability for Division I institutions to waive sport sponsorship limitations this year because of the ongoing global pandemic.

"This is an unprecedented season in college athletics. Our commitment to comprehensive excellence has been tested in regards to our strategic priorities and goals for 2020-2021," UMKC Director of Athletics Dr. Brandon Martin said in a statement. "While we regret having to take this short-term step, we are confident that the upward momentum we have established for Kansas City Athletics will continue."

UMKC hopes to reestablish the programs soon, but Herner didn’t feel optimistic after seeing her coaches — who recruited her based off six track meets as a high school senior — be told they weren’t needed anymore.

“We all just don’t know what to do. At the end of the day, we’re all gonna have to separate,” Herner said. “It’s hard because we’re in the middle of midterms and now have to figure out where we’re gonna go, what we’re gonna do. There’s so much that goes into that, while still trying to train without coaches.”

A former soccer and volleyball star, Herner raced her way to state as a one-year track athlete in high school. She established a name for herself as a Kansas City freshman, setting personal records and climbing the program’s record charts. She then claimed gold in the 800-meter race and mile at the 2020 Western Athletic Conference Indoor Championships, earning WAC Indoor Track and Field Female Athlete of the Year honors and becoming the Women’s Outstanding Track Athlete.

She was confident in a return to that form before having the opportunity snatched.

“We had big goals and we were excited. We had a team that was putting together some really good workouts and we were excited to compete. We just don’t have that opportunity anymore,” Herner said.

“I believed I could be there again. For sure.”

Herner and the Roos also had the spring outdoor season taken after conferences canceled athletics due to COVID-19.

“It seems like we were fighting, fighting, then you finally get your grip and things seem like they’re gonna be OK,” Herner said. “Then you’re right back down. It’s really tough.

“It felt like we were progressing and we had an idea what the future would look like. Now we don’t.”

The future is uncertain for Herner, who now has a chance to transfer and begin competing immediately. That could bring her away from home, and the people who have become her family.

“It honestly feels like my family’s being taken away from me,” Herner said, “and it feels like a major part of my word is just completely gone now.”