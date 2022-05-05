The three-time state title defending Bishop LeBlond golf team is once again dominating, clinching a fourth-straight conference title on Monday.
Bishop LeBlond sophomore Davis Jungbluth said the team’s depth has carried them far this season.
“We have a lot of players that are capable of shooting really good scores and so that really helps because on some other teams, they like have a few good golfers but if someone has a bad day, we can just pick up the slack and keep playing,” Jungbluth said.
Earning a spot on varsity this year, Bishop LeBlond senior Eli Spencer said having teammates who have played the sport since they were young is a strength.
"I'm really thankful to my teammates because they've made me a lot better," Spencer said. "They've been playing golf their whole lives so it's been really valuable to learn from them being so experienced with the game.”
The Golden Eagles secured the school’s fifth MEC title in six years with the top-four finishers in the tournament.
Bishop LeBlond senior Sam Schoeberl was the conference champion with a season-low round of 68. Pat Johnston placed second with a 74, Jungbluth finished third with a 75 while Tim Johnston earned fourth place with a 76.
With a 293 total, it marked the team's lowest round of the year.
“We kind of got off to a slow start, but we're picking it up," Tim Johnston said. "We just need to continue that going into districts and state.”
Four-time state champions since 2016, LeBlond is gearing up to go all the way again.
“It’s cool to win conference, like it's obviously an accomplishment, but the entire year we kind of know that our focus is state. So while it is cool to win conference, we've always been focused on state all year and that's the main goal,” Spencer said.
Knowing each other for years helps the team’s camaraderie, Spencer said.
“There's a lot of teams that have good individual golfers, but they don't like support each other and encourage each other out on the course," Spencer said. "I think that we all know that if one of us has a bad day, someone else is going to pick it up and so we just play really well together as a team and we all want each other to succeed."
After overcoming a slow start to the season, the Eagles look to stay the course and prove they're the best in the state.
“I feel confident,” Tim Johnston said. “I feel like we have a good chance this year and we just need to keep it up.”
Micaela Dea
