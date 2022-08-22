Bishop LeBlond girls volleyball has their eyes set on enjoying the journey of their upcoming season, wherever it may take them.
“They do know that there’s tradition, they do have goals that they want to achieve, but we don’t have a poster on the wall that says ‘win state,’ ‘win this many games,’ ‘win this tournament.’ We don’t ever write that down. It’s just sort of unspoken that we’re working towards being the best that we can be and we’re going to take whatever we get from that,” said head coach Kimberly Huss.
The Golden Eagles’ final destination in 2021 was at the state championship, but the team ultimately came up short when they fell to Hermann.
While last year’s group fell short of their ultimate goal, in comes another senior class ready to perform. Senior Emma Raines believes the team can’t look too far ahead if they want to get back to where they were.
“I think it’s really important to go game-by-game, especially losing two of our key players last season. We just got to rebuild our connections, come in every day focused, get the job done day-by-day and not focus too much on postseason,” said Raines.
Bishop LeBlond has a long road ahead of them before having their eyes set on another playoff run. Of the five seniors entering the year, one is certainly ready to get back to the floor. Last season, senior Abbey Conz couldn’t be with the team during their postseason run after she suffered a season-ending knee injury. Conz, who played varsity her freshman and sophomore years for the Golden Eagles, is looking forward to one final ride her last year of high school.
“Last year was just a really big learning curve for me,” said Conz. “I’m just really excited to be back on the court one, for myself and two, for my team and my teammates.”
LeBlond will get their first taste of competition in the 2022 season when they take the floor at Central High School for the city jamboree on Tuesday. Their first regular season game will be at home against Rockport on Monday, Aug. 29. The Golden Eagles swept Rockport in last year’s season opener.
