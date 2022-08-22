Bishop LeBlond girls volleyball has their eyes set on enjoying the journey of their upcoming season, wherever it may take them.

“They do know that there’s tradition, they do have goals that they want to achieve, but we don’t have a poster on the wall that says ‘win state,’ ‘win this many games,’ ‘win this tournament.’ We don’t ever write that down. It’s just sort of unspoken that we’re working towards being the best that we can be and we’re going to take whatever we get from that,” said head coach Kimberly Huss.


Jacob Meikel can be reached at jacob.meikel@newspressnow.com.

Follow him on Twitter @NPNowMeikel.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.