For the first time in a decade, Bishop LeBlond tennis is on to the state tournament.
Freshman Emily Weddle and the doubles pairing of junior Peyton Netten and senior Libby Weddle won their Class 1 sectional matches against Chillicothe opposition Saturday, earning a trip to the state tournament next weekend in Springfield, Missouri.
“It was a really nerve-racking feeling, but it’s a special accomplishment for these girls,” coach Whitney Strasser said. “It was really fun to watch them play and see all their successes come to this.”
Emily Weddle defeated Delaney May 6-0, 6-4 to back up his district championship with a trip.
“It’s really exciting,” Emily said. “I never thought I was gonna make it this far. I’m just really proud of myself and my team.”
Emily and May battled through seven deuces with Emily serving in the match’s first game, though she ultimately held serve to take a 1-0 lead and take control the rest of the match.
“I’ve been really nervous about this. It was really relieving to get the first game over with so I could be focused and not be nervous,” she said.
The last time a LeBlond singles player made it to state came in 2008 when Lane Hegarty went to the state quarterfinals.
Libby Weddle and Netten defeated Cami Carpenter and Leah Lourenco 6-0, 6-3, becoming the school’s first pairing to advance to state since Conner and Loree Hazelrigg in 2010, which was the last team to win a district title before 2020.
“It’s really exciting. We’ve worked hard all year,” Netten said. “This is the point where we have to push harder. It’s really important to us.”
The duo controlled the match early on, holding serve and breaking Chillicothe throughout to take the first set and battling early deficits in the second set.
“It’s just really exciting,” Libby said. “This is what we’ve been working for all season. I’m just really proud of us. All of our accomplishments this season have been a reflection of all the hard work we’ve put in. I’m really proud.”
Senior Reese Robertson dropped her singles match to Trenton’s Lexi Gott 6-3, 6-1, though she will get a chance when the Golden Eagles compete in the team sectionals Monday against Chillicothe in Odessa. The winner will face Odessa or Lincoln Prep for a chance to advance to the state semis.
Maryville will also represent the area at state with the doubles pairing or Arianne Skidmore and Lauren Cullin defeating Kirksville’s Gracie Reimenschneider and Maren Elmore 6-0, 6-1.