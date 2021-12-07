In a battle of unbeaten teams, the Bishop LeBlond girls emerged victorious, beating St. Joseph Christian 54-39 on Tuesday at The Den.
After an average margin of victory of over 40 points through their first four games, LeBlond (5-0) junior Shae Lewis was happy to see some stiffer competition.
“It was a lot more aggressive,” she said. “It was nice playing a better team and seeing what we could do against them.”
The Golden Eagles opened the game with a strong quarter,with senior Kianna Herrera, sophomore Kyla Conard and Lewis all knocking down 3s to help them get out to a 20-8 lead.
With five minutes remaining in the half, LeBlond led 25-13 and extended that by one point before heading into the locker room.
Christian (3-1) was never able to gain a lead in the game, but LeBlond coach Jackie Ziesel was complimentary of the Lions and how they offered more dimensions than previous teams the Eagles had played.
“St. Joseph Christian has a great program coming up and they can shoot the ball, and that’s something we haven’t seen much this year and it really shows how much we have to work on,” Ziesel said. “It was a learning experience for us, and we’re glad we came out with the win.”
The Eagles were able to go on a 9-0 run in the beginning of the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 46-26, giving them the cushion that they needed to overcome a Lions surge near the end of the game that was spearheaded by a pair of 3-pointers from freshman Lexi McDaniel.
Lions coach Erin Patrick noted the last quarter effort of his team, but didn’t hesitate to praise the opposition.
“It was encouraging, a couple shots could have happened earlier. But let’s not take anything away from (LeBlond),” Patrick said. “They’re well-coached, they’re a tough team. They’re older than us so they’re more physical than us, we could have had more heart in the rebounding scene.”
After a few disappointing rebounding efforts in the early season, Ziesel said the team has made effort on the boards a focal point for the team.
Lewis, who led the team with 14 points, spoke about how that manifested in this game.
“We went over a lot of boxing out in practice,” Lewis said. “I think we know that we needed to be more aggressive under the basket because we’re gonna play harder teams and we have to be ready.”
Both team’s next action will take place on Friday, when the Eagles will host Stanberry and Christian will host Rock Port.
Bishop LeBlond bous 62, St. Joseph Christian 51
The Eagles boys had spurts of success from beyond the arc, proving to be just a little too much for the Lions.
The senior trio of Guldan, Cross and Dominguez knocked down threes in the opening quarter to give the Eagles a 19-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. They continued to shoot effectively in the second, leading to a 28-11 lead over Christian before Lions coach Neal Hook called the first timeout of the game.
But as the game wore on, the outside shot became less effective. With the game growing tighter late in the game, Eagles coach Mitch Girres would have liked to have seen his guys play more from the inside out.
“I don’t think we played particularly well,” Girres said. “We shot way too many threes, and that’s a credit to St. Joe Christian they did a good job of keeping us from what we wanted to do, and we didn’t do a good job of making adjustments.”
