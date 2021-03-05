When the buzzer sounded at Plattsburg High School Wednesday night, it meant something more than just a win for the Bishop LeBlond girls basketball team.
The Eagles defeated the Tigers, punching their ticket to the Class 2 state quarterfinals. But Eagles head coach Jackie Ziesel said her players may not have realized what they had just accomplished.
“After the game, just talking to some of the players and the parents saying, I don’t think these girls fully understand the last time we’ve been in this moment,” she said. “It’s hard to let something sink in that’s so major in school history.”
The Eagles hadn’t made it to the Elite Eight since 1994 — a 27-year gap. That’s nearly double the age of some of LeBlond’s freshmen who’ve starred for the team this season.
Wednesday’s win was just the latest in a string of victories which cemented the legacy of this team. They played in their first district championship since 2011. They won their first district title since 2007.
Now, as they play in their first state quarterfinal in 27 years, they aim to reach an accomplishment even bigger — advance to their first Final Four since 1986.
The LeBlond girls only returned four contributors from a team that went 12-14 a season ago. Before that, the Eagles won a total of 10 games across three seasons from 2017-2019. But Ziesel said they knew they might have big things ahead of them.
“Based on the returning talent from last year and the incoming freshman talent this year, they knew that we were going to do something big,” she said.
The Eagles’ nucleus consists mostly of underclassmen. Junior Sloan Lewis, the lone junior on the team, is the only upperclassman who’s made significant contributions on the court. She, along with sophomores Tatum Studer and Shae Lewis, have led the Eagles throughout the season.
Among the incoming freshmen, who have played key roles on the court, is Kyla Conard. She said it was a fit from early on.
“I think it’s really cool how we’ve meshed together as a team and how everybody gets along,” Conard said. “We all have such good relationships with each other, we just play really well together.”
Another freshman, Kaleigh Ziesel, echoed the same message.
“We all really mesh well together,” she said. “There’s not really any problems, we all work really well together.”
The chemistry has reinvigorated the LeBlond girls basketball program and pushed the team to an 18-7 record, its best in 10 years.
The Eagles have been consistently ranked as one of the top-10 teams in the state for Class 2 by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association throughout the season. Heading into the quarterfinals, they sit at No. 5.
Awaiting them in the quarterfinals is Wellington-Napoleon. The Tigers enter with a 22-2 record and sit at No. 1 in the same poll. Coach Ziesel said the Eagles will need to control the tempo of the game and rely on conditioning to keep up with the Tigers.
“They’re a quick, very fundamentally-skilled team,” she said. “It’s not playing their game, it’s them playing ours.”
The Class 2 state quarterfinal will be hosted by the Eagles at Grace Gymnasium. When they step on the court Saturday, the Eagles will be looking to do something that hasn’t been done in 35 years and advanced to next weel's final four in Springfield, Missouri.
But Coach Ziesel said their historic run has already been remarkable to this point.
“In the back of their minds, I think they all knew how bad they wanted the district win,” she said. “Now that we got it, we kind of had to reset our goals to just one game at a time of surviving and advancing and continue to make history for them.”
LeBlond and Wellington-Napoleon square off Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.