KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bishop LeBlond Eagles and Lift for Life Academy Hawks needed three overtimes, a buzzer-beater, a near-buzzer-beater, and then some, to decide their matchup Monday night at Hy-Vee Arena.
In the end, LeBlond came up just short in a 61-58 thriller.
“I’m really proud of our kids, that team we played is a real quality team,” LeBlond coach Mitch Girres said. “This is just going to prepare us for later on in the season.”
The first half saw the two teams combine for just 27 points. LeBlond took a 14-13 lead into halftime after scoring just five points in the second quarter.
”Like I tell our kids all the time, defense doesn’t go anywhere,” Girres said. “You can keep yourself in games by defending well even when you’re playing bad offense. I thought we defended really well against a team that is probably averaging 80 points per game.”
Life began to pull away late in the contest, leading the Eagles by 10 with 4:20 left in the fourth. That’s when the LeBlond offense began finding its stroke with 3-pointers from Jake Korell and Marcus Dominguez.
The Eagles trailed 40-38 when Korell made one of two free throws to make it a one-point game. Life then made it a three-point game by making both of its free throws with 19 seconds left in the fourth.
This left LeBlond with one last possession, one that saw them run down the clock to get the final shot. Noah Eidman made his third and most important 3 of the game to send the game to its first overtime.
“That’s a kid that can make one from anywhere at anytime,” Girres said.
The Eagles once again had a chance to once again take the final shot in the first overtime. But an empty possession led to a breakaway layup for the Hawks and ended with the team rushing the floor. After a discussion amongst the referees, it was decided that the shot was not taken before the buzzer.
The second overtime went much like the first, as both teams had opportunities to take the game-winning shot. Life called a timeout with 10 seconds left, only to turn the ball over to LeBlond who struggled to get the ball out on the rebound.
The final four minutes was a back-and-forth affair with the Hawks taking the early two-point lead on free throws. The Eagles responded with a 3-pointer from Alex Libel.
The dagger came with 22 seconds left in the game on a three-pointer from Life. This time, the Eagles were unable to answer with the game-tying shot.
“It didn’t go away in the end, but there’s a lot to learn from,” Girres said. “I learned how tough my kids are and I think my kids are pretty tough. I had two kids who never left the floor.”
St. Michael 69, Central boys 52
The Central boys dropped their game to St. Michael, 69-52. Trey Main and Marquel Mayfield led the Indians with 11 points Monday night. Blakely Thompson was second on the team with seven points.
