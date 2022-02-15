The Bishop LeBlond Eagles want to go into the district tournament playing good basketball. The Eagles did just that Tuesday night against the St. Pius X Warriors. LeBlond never trailed in its 57-45 win over St. Pius.
“Early on it was kind of back-and-forth because we weren’t rebounding the way we needed to and it kept them in it,” LeBlond coach Mitch Girres said. “I thought to start the second half, we really got after it defensively and that led to some transition baskets for us.”
The Eagles kept the Warriors at bay behind big first halves from Alex Libel and Chris Guldan. Guldan scored seven of LeBlond’s 14 first quarter points, helping the Eagles to a 14-10 lead at the end of the first.
St. Pius cut the lead to two in the opening minute of the second quarter, but Guldan helped the Eagles hang on to their lead with the team’s first five points of the quarter.
The Warriors were within one score twice in the second quarter and each time the Eagles responded with a basket. Guldan and Libel combined for 19 of the team’s 26 points in the first half.
“Alex Libel probably had the best game of his career tonight,” Girres said. “Protecting the basket and scoring around the basket. I’m super proud of that kid because he’s worked really hard to get to this point.”
LeBlond pulled away early in the second half with points from six-different players. The Eagles outscored the Warriors 19-9 in the third quarter and led 45-31 going into the final eight minutes.
“I think we just wanted it more than them,” Libel said. “I think we just wanted to go get the win more than them and that is how we prevailed and got the win.”
Guldan led the Eagles with 19 points. Libel was second on the team with 13 points.
“It was a really passionate game and I was really excited and I was scoring and feeling good, so I just kept going,” Libel said.
LeBlond will play its final regular season game Thursday night against the Benton Cardinals.
“This time of year, you just want to be playing well,” Girres said. “We play good teams and there are times you may be playing well and teams sneak up and get you. But as long as we’re playing hard and playing well, we’ll keep that momentum going with that part of it and wins and losses will take care of themselves.”
St. Pius X 50, LeBlond girls 36
The LeBlond girls dropped their second game in a four-day span on Tuesday evening. The Eagles erased an 11-point first quarter deficit but a 10-point scoring effort in the second half led to a 50-36 loss to St. Pius X.
“We lacked confidence, trusting each other, and playing together as a team,” LeBlond coach Jackie Ziesel said. “When we play together as a team, we’re unstoppable. But as soon as a piece from that breaks off, we crumble and we don’t know how to build each other back up to put it together.”
The Warriors jumped on the Eagles early with a 15-4 run over the first five and a half minutes of the game. Sloan Lewis helped pull LeBlond back to within striking distance with six-straight points and Shae Lewis added a three-pointer to cut the St. Pius lead to two.
LeBlond outscored the Warriors 18-8 in the second quarter. Kianna Herrera’s three-pointer at the buzzer gave the senior nine points in the half and the Eagles a 26-24 lead at halftime.
LeBlond was unable to carry that late momentum into the second half. The Warriors held the Eagles scoreless over the first seven minutes of the third quarter and 10 points total in the second half.
Ziesel said her team has to take lessons from these losses before facing a red-hot Benton team on Thursday.
“Our ultimate goal is to play in the playoffs, so we have to learn from these games,” Ziesel said. “Our final three games are the toughest games we’ll have played this season, so we have to learn from them, grow from them, and most importantly — stay together during this stretch.”
