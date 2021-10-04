Bishop LeBlond extended its winning streak to five games over the Benton Cardinals on Monday night with a 9-1 win at Eagle Stadium.
The Eagles came into the match off of a loss last Thursday to Maryville. LeBlond's Adan Seiter said it was nice to get back on track with the regular season winding down.
"It was a real confidence booster," Seiter said. "It helped us get our confidence back and I think we're going to go on and win these next couple of games as well--hopefully beat Maryville."
LeBlond junior Noah Stevenson led the early charge with a goal in the fifth minute of the match. Stevenson wasn't done, scoring a goal in the 10th and 15th minute for a quick hat trick.
"They were getting really good through balls and I shanked a couple early, so I had to make up for it," Stevenson said. "I just kept my cool and put them in."
The goals kept coming early on for the Eagles. After three-straight from Stevenson, sophomore Davis Jungbluth gave LeBlond a 4-0 lead in the 22nd minute.
The Cardinals held the Eagles off the board for the remainder of the first half. Benton's lone goal came in the 33rd minute off the foot of sophomore Ryker Wells.
Goals have come at a premium for the Cardinals over the last five games. Monday's goal was just their third in that span.
After being held scoreless for 30 minutes of match time, LeBlond broke through with an onslaught of goals. Seiter and Eli Spencer each scored a goal in the 45th minute. Seiter quickly rebounded for his second goal of the match just a minute later.
"It was a fun game," Seiter said. "They played hard, we played hard, and my teammates played the ball really well and I was just there to finish."
Hayden Cross gave the Eagles an 8-1 lead in the 58th minute of the match. Jungbluth then put the game's final goal in the net, forcing an early ending.
The Cardinals will host Maryville Tuesday evening. Bishop LeBlond will have a day off before travel to Kansas City to take on Lutheran.
"Last week we didn't get to play Benton and we were really looking forward to it," Stevenson said. "It's a bit of a rivalry and so it's a good game to win, especially the way we did."
